Kathy Hilton Explains Message She Sent to Husband Rick During RHOBH Aspen Trip

Kathy Hilton is setting the record straight about a strange message she sent to her husband, Rick Hilton, while she was in Aspen last weekend on a girl trip with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast.

Earlier this week, Hilton, 62, made headlines after several social media accounts, including Queens of Bravo, shared a screenshot of a late-night comment she wrote on her husband’s Instagram page that said, “Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!”

Hilton’s comment and the actual post were soon deleted, but the screenshot of the message had concerned fans wondering what was going on in Aspen.

Kathy Hilton Explained the Alarming Message She Sent to Her Husband

Hilton made it safely back from the trip, but she still had some explaining to do. In an interview with E! News, the Bravo star revealed the reason for the frantic message she sent.

“I lost my phone, which I do,” Hilton told the outlet during an Instagram Live segment.

Hilton explained that she became nervous when her RHOBH co-stars, which include her sister Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino, all went out and left her alone at the house they were staying at in Aspen.

“I was left in the house by myself at one point,” Hilton said. “And it was about 3:00 in the morning. My husband puts his phone in his office, and I know at about midnight he’s on his iPad, and he’ll be scrolling through. I knew I’d catch him by saying, ‘Call me, get me out of here,’ because I did have my iPad, 10 percent left, no charger. And I started getting scared, hearing all the noises. I didn’t know what to do.”

Following the scary incident, Hilton moved out of the rental that the rest of the cast stayed at and into a luxury hotel instead.

There Have Been Rumors That There Was Major Drama on the RHOBH Girls Trip, But Hilton Said She Was Not Behind It

It is unclear if Hilton traveled to and home from Aspen with the rest of the RHOBH cast. She did not appear in a group photo that was taken in front of the plane as the rest of the cast landed in Colorado last week.

While the other cast members were all smiles in the photo, there have been rampant rumors that major drama went down with several of the ladies while on the trip last weekend.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, an Aspen local claimed that several RHOBH cast members, including Hilton, were seen filming in The Felix coffee shop and were overheard saying that things got “ugly” during a huge fight with Erika Jayne the previous night.

Rumors also spread about Hilton following her seemingly frantic message to her husband. But the RHOBH “friend” shut down unverified reports that she had a “full meltdown” and was crying and throwing things during the Aspen trip because she wasn’t getting the “VIP treatment” from hotel staffers.

“I just read something that I was screaming and throwing things. That is not me,” Hilton told E! News.

Hilton previously told Town and Country that she takes on a role as a “peacemaker” when there is drama with her RHOBH co-stars. “They trust me, they talk to me,” she said.

