Fans Notice Family Resemblance in Kathy Hilton’s Throwback Video

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton shared a throwback video to Instagram on October 15, and her fans and followers were quick to point out how much she looks like her female relatives.

Kathy’s video was from a television interview she did to promote her 2005 reality show “I Want to Be a Hilton”, with the caption, “#ThrowbackTuesday to unforgettable moments from #IWannaBeAHilton❤️ it was all about experiencing New York, giving back through charity, learning life lessons, and we all had the most fun!”

“Paris is your clone!” Andy Cohen commented on the nearly-20-year-old video, with other users responding to Cohen to add, “no [Nicky] 100 percent,” and “i’m seeing kyle here from the side lol.”

Users Debate Which Family Member Kathy Hilton Looks Like in New Post

More users caught on to the family resemblance in Kathy’s video, but could decide if she looked more like her daughters Paris and Nicky, or her little sister and RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards.

“Love this! I see Kyle here so much!! Just the Barbie version of Kyle ❤️ ❤️,” one fan commented.

“Am I the only one that just saw that Nicky looks just like her mum. beauts! 💖,” another fan wrote.

“Mam, your beauty has never changed and you are getting prettier every single day and always youthful. Paris and Nicky look so much like you, their beauty comes from you Mommy. Love you endlessly Mommy. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Big Kiss 💋 💋 💋 💋 💋,” a third user shared.

Fans were also curious about the show Hilton was promoting in the throwback news interview, with commenters writing, “Wait I need to see this show,” and “@peacock idk who owns this show but yall need to get in on streaming.”

What Was ‘I Want to Be a Hilton’?

Play

“I Want to Be a Hilton” came out on NBC two years after the premiere of Paris’s highly-successful reality TV venture “The Simple Life” began airing on Fox. The show was a competition hosted by Kathy, which saw 14 contestants from around the county come to New York to see if they had what it takes to be a Hilton.

The contestants were tasked with dogsitting, organizing charity events, and more, all while receiving lessons on manners and etiquette from Kathy herself, with at least one person being eliminated by Kathy each week until there was one winner, whose grand prize included a $200,000 trust fund, a new apartment and wardrobe, and the chance to meet the entire Hilton family.

According to Kathy in her throwback interview, “I would describe this as discovery and imagination. People, places, and things, I think we’ve all imagined people that we would like to meet, people we’d like to be, places we’d like to go. And these fish out of water get to do that in New York and we’ve just experienced everything that New York has to offer.”

At the time of publishing, full episodes of “I Want to Be a Hilton” are available on YouTube.

