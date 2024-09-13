Kathy Hilton Jumps to Help Fan in Danger

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton was quick to lend a hand. According to Page Six, after leaving an Alice + Olivia fashion show on September 11, Kathy and her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton took action after a fan got caught up in the crowd outside.

“A girl got shoved in the mob of fans and the paparazzi and the Hiltons saw it and stepped in and stopped it. They took pictures with the girl and let her take snaps of them with her Polaroid camera,” a source told the outlet.

The Hiltons were there for New York Fashion Week, According to Paris’ September 8 Instagram post, supporting their friend and Alice + Olivia founder, Stacey Bendet. “You are so talented and creative and I love rocking your beautiful brand! 🔥 Love you 🥰,” Paris wrote in her post’s caption.

Kathy Hilton Caused a Scene at Another NYFW Show

Kathy, Paris, and Nicky have been attending quite a few Fashion Week shows. In a September 7 post, Paris revealed that her mother played a practical joke by convincing an A-list comedian to strut the runway.

“My mom [Kathy Hilton] dared [Tiffany Haddish] to hit the [MONSE] runway 🤭 But like Tiff always says… ‘She Ready!’ 🤣 🥰 #NothingButTrouble,” Paris captioned her video. The post showed Haddish, at Kathy’s urging, getting up out of her front row seat and doing a lap around the rectangular runway. Paris and Nicky can be seen laughing along with their mother, with “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jenna Lyons laughing and filming Haddish a few seats away.

Although one user commented, “I actually think this is rude,” Kathy explained, “The designers are her best friends. Don’t worry about Tiffany she is the boss.😍 🥰 🥰 🥰.”

Kathy made a splash at a third fashion show this year. Queens of Bravo shared a clip on July 23 of Kathy standing on the side of the runway at Sutton Stracke’s fashion show, talking with Erika Jayne’s mother. The only problem was that the fashion show had already begun.

One of the models started walking, and had to put her hand up to let Hilton know she was there. Hilton then quickly made her way back to her seat.

“I’m sorry but Kathy can do no wrong. She’s so funny and oblivious to me. Gotta love her 😂 ❤️,” one user commented.

“Why do I feel like Sutton was backstage going, feel free to push her to the side 😂,” another fan added.

RHOBH Returns This Fall

Bravo confirmed that RHOBH season 14 would be premiering this Fall when it dropped a Fall preview in August 2023.

The teaser included brief clips from the upcoming season. One moment shows Kathy’s sister Kyle Richards storming out of an event where everybody is wearing white robes. Richards is in tears as she yells back, “I’m done! I’m not doing this anymore!”

The RHOBH season 14 cast includes Richards, Hilton (as a “Friend of the Housewives”), Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Jennifer Tilly also joins the series as a “Friend of”.

