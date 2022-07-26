Kathy Hilton Addresses Rumors About Feud With Sisters Kim & Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton cleared the air about rumors that she is feuding with her sisters Kim and Kyle Richards.

In 2021, Hilton joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of” alongside her sister Kyle, who is a main cast member. Kim, who was on the show in its early seasons, is no longer a Real Housewives star.

Hilton’s first season on RHOBH was “hunky dory.” The socialite provided comic relief and imparted words of wisdom to her younger co-stars. But season 12 was a different story. There have been rumors that Hilton freaked out during a girls trip to Aspen and asked to go home, according to Page Six.

The RHOBH season 12 trailer also teased a bumpy ride for the sisters as co-star Lisa Rinna confronted Hilton for saying terrible things about Kyle. “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours … I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna said in the preview scene. A tear-filled Kyle then asked Hilton, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

Kathy Hilton Set the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Her Sisters

In recent interviews, Hilton has said that she has patched things up with her youngest sister, Kyle, and that she “never” had an issue with Kim at all. While she didn’t reveal what happened between her and Kyle, Hilton admitted she should not have talked behind her back.

“I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone,” she told E! News.

In a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton revealed that her fight with Kyle took place after she got off of a flight to New York and was overly tired.

“You know, I had said some things out of frustration, that I was feeling personally,” she told the outlet. “I said some things that I should not have said.”

As for Rinna stepping in, Hilton noted that’s she believes she had “good intentions” and was just “trying to help out.” Hilton also made it clear that she was never feuding with her middle sister, Kim.

“That is a rumor I would like to clear up — Kim and I have never had a problem,” she revealed. “I mean, like all sisters, we’ve had a little something here or there… but we get along very, very well.”

Kyle Richards Says Filming With Her Sisters has Been ‘Awful’ at Times

Kyle Richards recently admitted that some of the most “difficult” scenes she has filmed for RHOBH has been with her sisters. In addition to the upcoming issues with Hilton that will air on RHOBH season 12, in the show’s first season she famously outed Kim as an alcoholic during a fight in a limo.

“When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful,” she said in a July 2022 interview, according to The Daily Mail. “It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever. With Kathy, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be great, we’re gonna have fun.’ And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters, we’re blood, so we’ll always come back together again at the end of the day.”

During a July 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Kyle told host Andy Cohen that it was the sudden death of her childhood best friend, Lorene Shea, that brought her and her siblings back together again. “Oddly enough, this whole situation of losing my best friend Lorene has brought, you know, my sisters and I are speaking again because they’ve also known Lorene since she was seven,” Richards said. “So you know life works in funny ways.”

When Cohen asked her to clarify her “speaking again” comment, she explained, “[Kathy and I] were having a little bit of a rough patch after the season. And Kim, we have good and rough patches here and there as you may have heard… but we’re all you know, we’re in a good situation right now.”

