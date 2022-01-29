Paris Hilton’s Ex Calls Kathy Hilton a ‘Gold Digger’

Things aren’t hunky dory between Kathy Hilton and Joe Francis.

The “Girls Gone Wild” founder, who dated the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s daughter, Paris Hilton, in the early 2000s, went off when talking about the famous family during an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef”podcast.

Paris Hilton and Joe Francis didn’t exactly have a cordial breakup. Francis claimed that in 2003, the “Paris in Love” star started “beating” him when he ended their relationship, according to Page Six.

“That’s the craziest woman I’ve ever dated, ever,” Francis said on the podcast. “She’s out of her mind. A hundred percent out of her mind. When I broke up with Paris Hilton, she told me that I couldn’t break up with her because she was Paris Hilton.”

In the interview, Francis also had a lot to say about Kathy Hilton. He revealed that his former girlfriend’s mom was awful to him before he even met her. Francis claimed that Paris played him voicemail messages from her mother in which she trashed him before ever meeting him in person.

“To me she’s always been evil,” Francis said of the Hilton matriarch. “She would just leave these long-winded messages about what a bad person I was without even knowing that Paris would play them over and over for me. And I was like, wow, this woman is just so evil and stupid. She’s just so dumb. And that was my impression just from listening to her messages and the way she treated me.”

Francis went on to slam his ex-girlfriend’s fatherm describing Rick Hilton as a “dumb guy who’s just not smart and has a name.”

“They just try to play off the Hilton name,” he added. “I mean, Kathy Hilton is a gold digger from the Valley, honestly, like that’s who she is. And that’s who she raised her daughters to be like. Like to marry a Hilton, a name, you know what I’m saying? Like that was her goal in life. And that’s what she made Paris and Nicky’s goal in life is she raised two daughters in her image. And unfortunately, Rick didn’t really get any money, but he had a name. And she’s leveraging that name in order to do what she’s doing.”

This is not the first time the word “gold digger” has been used to describe a member of the famous family. In the book “House of Hilton,” author Jerry Oppenheimer claimed that Kathy Hilton’s mom, Kathleen Dugan, was a gold digger stage mom who pushed her three daughters to marry wealthy men, per The Daily Mail.

Francis Said the Only Real Star in the Family is Kyle Richards

While middle sister Kim Richards was the biggest child star of the three Richards siblings, Francis pointed to youngest sister Kyle as the true star in the famous family.

“I think the real star of that family, I think Kyle Richards is an incredible woman,” he dished. “She was always the hot aunt when I was dating Paris too. Cause I mean, she was gorgeous. I mean, she’s still gorgeous. She’s a gorgeous woman and she’s still gorgeous today.”

He added that he is on friendly terms with Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“To me, they’re the real deal,” he said. “And I’ve known them forever. But they’re the real deal because he has a real business and he’s a really sharp guy and he’s a killer in the sense of business. …And she’s a real actress. I mean, she’s been acting since she was like three or five, two.”

He also accused Kathy Hilton of trying to “be like Kyle.”

Kyle Richards has been a star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since 2010, but her oldest sister followed her to the show in 2021 and became the breakout star of season 11. There have been reports that Richards is jealous of her older sister’s success on the show.

OK magazine reported that after Hilton held out for — and got — a bigger salary to return as a “friend of” the Housewives for season 12, Richards felt it was “unfair” that she’s getting so much attention, due to her limited role on the show. The OG star has “poured her heart and soul” into the Bravo reality show for more than a decade, a source noted.

“Kathy is still billed as a ‘friend,’ so she can come and go as she pleases,”the insider told the outlet. “Yet the producers bend over backwards to accommodate her.”

