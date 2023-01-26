Kathy Hilton’s Daughter Posts Family Throwback to Welcome Baby Boy

Kathy Hilton’s family keeps growing. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star welcomed her third grandchild in less than a year, and this one came as a total surprise to fans. According to People, Kathy’s daughter, Paris Hilton, and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in January 2023.

Hours after Paris announced the birth of her surprise baby boy by sharing a photo of the newborn holding on to her thumb, her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild posted a family throwback with a congratulatory message. The photo, taken in the early 1980s, featured a young Kathy Hilton with her two daughters.

“Welcome to mommyhood @ParishIlton!” Nicky captioned the pic. “So so incredibly happy for youuu! It’s the most beautiful ride. There is no greater love. You are going to be the best mommy. What a lucky boy!”

The new mom’s sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton, commented on the post to call her newborn nephew “the luckiest baby boy.”

“So exciting for all of you,” wrote RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“What a true blessing, can’t wait to meet him So happy for you all,” added family friend Faye Resnick.

Nicky Hilton Welcomed a Baby Boy in June 2022 & Tessa & Barron Hilton’s Son Arrived in September 2022

The new baby boy is the third grandson in a row for the Hiltons—and all in less than a year.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her husband, James Rothschild, share three kids, Lily Grace, 6, Teddy, 4, and a son, who was born in June 2022, according to Page Six.

Brother Barron Hilton and his wife, Tessa, share a daughter, Milou, and son Caspian Barron Hilton, who was born in September 2022.

Just ahead of Nicky son’s birth, patriarch Rick Hilton told Extra, “It’s our first… grandson so we’re very excited.”

During a January 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Paris told host Andy Cohen that she definitely wanted to start a family and that she hoped to have babies close in age to her siblings’ kids.

“Definitely,” she replied when Cohen asked if she wants to have kids. “Now, with Nicky’s news, I can’t wait so they can all grow up together.”

Paris Hilton Previously Said She Was Trying for Twins

Paris Hilton kept her surrogate a secret, but her mom almost spilled the beans on baby news in late 2022. In November, Kathy Hilton told E! News that her 41-year-old daughter was struggling to conceive. “I know she is trying and trying,” Kathy said. “So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that.”

Paris later told Entertainment Tonight that while her mom spoke out of turn, they were “fine.” “I don’t know where she came up with that,” Paris said. “I was like, ‘Mom, I’ve never even talked about that with you.’ “

Paris had been open about undergoing In vitro fertilization treatments. One year before her 2021 wedding, she told “Ladygang” podcast that she was trying for twin babies.

“First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin,” she dished. “I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy.”

