Is Kathy Hilton Really Joining Paris Hilton on Her Honeymoon?

Kathy Hilton stunned as the mother-of-the-bride at her daughter Paris Hilton‘s wedding on November 11, 2021. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a black and white lace scalloped gown to the soiree, which was held in Bel Air, according to Vogue.

“I can’t believe it. I’m just overwhelmed… She’s my baby. It just really started hitting me yesterday at the rehearsal. I didn’t sleep last night,” Kathy told Entertainment Tonight ahead of Paris’ big day.

Now that Paris is a married woman, it’s time to celebrate with her new husband — so the two will be heading out on a honeymoon very soon. Back in July, Paris asked Twitter for suggestions on where to go. “Starting to plan our Honeymoon. We want to go places that are beautiful, tropical, romantic & magical. Any suggestions?” she asked her 16 million Twitter followers.

On an Amazon Live earlier this month, Kathy actually said that she was joining Paris and her hubby, Carter Reum, on their honeymoon — so, is that really happening?

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Cleared Up Her Comments About Going on Paris’ Honeymoon

Although Kathy is extremely close to her daughters (Paris and her sister, Nicky Hilton), she actually won’t be tagging along on Paris and Carter’s post-wedding vacation. Well, not exactly, anyway.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kathy explained that the family was planning to take a vacation together before Paris and Carter left for their official honeymoon.

“Just to clear it up, I am not going on the honeymoon. We are taking a family trip for a week and then they go off on their honeymoon,” Kathy told ET’s Lauren Zima.

Both Kathy and Paris have been active on social media since the big day, but neither have given any family vacation — or honeymoon — updates.

Kathy Won’t Be Able to Film ‘RHOBH’ if She’s Away With Paris & Carter

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has already started filming, but it seems like Kathy won’t be involved for at least a couple of weeks. It’s unclear if the socialite is officially part of the new season of the show, but she did tell Entertainment Tonight that she was focused on her daughter’s wedding — and nothing more.

“You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow. I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don’t right now. I’m just concentrating on the wedding,” Kathy told the outlet before Paris’ wedding day.

There have been reports that Hilton is holding out because she wants more money, this according to a report from TMZ. However, it seems more likely that she isn’t filming because she has too much other stuff going on in her life at the present time. If Kathy does decide to return to the show, she is still expected to just be in a “friend” role as opposed to a full-time cast member.

Kathy was a friend on the last season of “RHOBH,” but she appeared in several episodes. Most fans welcomed her with open arms, and would like to see her return.

