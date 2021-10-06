Kathy Hilton Reveals What Her Husband Thinks of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

It’s all hunky-dory in Kathy Hilton’s house.

During a recent September 29, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton revealed what her husband, Rick Hilton, thinks about her being on the show.

“You know what? He likes it,” Hilton admitted while on the air. And, Hilton also revealed that her husband does have some commentary on the drama that’s been going down this season. After they watched the episode when Lisa Rinna threw the party for her lip kit launch, Hilton said that her husband told her to be “more aggressive.”

“He goes, ‘You’re sitting all the way down at the table. You’ve got to get a little more aggressive,'” Hilton said on WWHL.

In October 2020, it was announced that Hilton would be joining her sister, Kyle Richards, on season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of.” So far, fans seem to be loving Hilton, and she recently revealed that she wants to return next season.

Some Members of Hilton’s Family Were Unhappy With Her Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though Hilton’s husband was okay with her appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” some of her other family members couldn’t say the same.

“I’m not knocking the show, I love the show,” Hiltons’ daughter, Nicky Hilton, explained during an appearance on her sister’s podcast, This Is Paris, in March 2021. “I am a huge fan, but if someone were to ask me, ‘Do you want your mother on it?’ No!”

During the podcast episode, Hilton also alleged that her mom was “shady” about joining the franchise. “First of all, my mom was so shady about the whole thing,” Hilton explained. “Pretty much every year this rumors surfaces: ‘Kathy Hilton is joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ And we’re like, ‘No she’s not.’ This year was no different.”

Hilton continued, “She goes, ‘Well, they’ve asked me and I’m thinking about it, but I’m probably not going to do it.’ Cut to Paris and I in Soho walking down the street and our friend FaceTimes us being like, ‘I see your mom is on the ‘Real Housewives’…PEOPLE magazine just confirmed it.’”

During a recent podcast appearance, Hilton admitted that she didn’t watch previous seasons “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” very often, in part because of her sister, Kim Richards. While appearing on the SiriusXM podcast, Lunch With Bruce, Hilton explained that she was really “hurt” by the fight her two sisters had during the season one finale, where Richards announced that her sister as an alcoholic.

“That to me, Paris [Hilton] and I watched that,” Hilton said about that particular episode. “We broke down, you know, when you cry and you’re shaking and your lip starts to quiver and my mommy’s not there and there’s no one it’s like — I felt helpless and alone. Paris was crying too.”

Hilton also added, “Plus I’m very ADD. I’m sure you can see that. I’m very quick and very … I can’t really, I don’t watch. And if I did watch that first season, I would only zip quickly to see Kim and Kyle. I can’t sit there and watch, it could be the best show in the world.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

