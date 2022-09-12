RHOBH Fans React to Kathy Hilton’s Instagram Story About Mauricio Umansky

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast traveled to Aspen, Colorado, during season 12, episode 16. A few of the show’s stars stayed at Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky’s house. While the couple hosted dinner, Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, had a number of requests. When she asked for her corn to be grilled, Umansky responded “you can do whatever you want.” In addition, after she inquired about where the butter was, he replied, “where is that f****** butter for the corn.”

While filming a confessional interview, Richards stated that her eldest sister is “very high maintenance.”

“Oh for f*** sake. I mean I would never put my sister in any category of being easy,” asserted the mother of four.

On September 6, 2022, Hilton reposted a video from the Instagram account, kathy.hilton.fanclub., on her Instagram Story in reference to the scene. The clip featured a moment from the film “Happy Gilmore,” where a nursing home orderly, played by Ben Stiller, threatens a resident who asked for “a warm glass of milk” to help her sleep.

“When Kathy asked Maurcio if they could grill the corn,” read the caption of the post.

A Reddit user shared the Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Reddit Users Commented on the Instagram Story

Several Bravo fans shared their thoughts about the Instagram Story in the post’s comments section.

“This is so funny Also, why, why, WHY was Mauricio and Kyle so passive aggressive and rude about the corn? Just grill it. It will take about the same amount of time to grill as boil and grilling tastes better. And one of your guests is very reasonably requesting it. Can we grill the corn???????????????” asked a commenter.

“I feel like Mo and Kyle were just very on their high horse, hosting at their Aspen house, and trying to take advantage of the fact that Kathy was their guest, and not the other way around. I think Kyle and Mo are just kinda petty and also seem a bit spoiled. Kathy was just bringing up normal things–and she was right, the corn should’ve been grilled,” shared another.

“They wanted to make it appear as if Kathy is high maintenance. That’s why they put her in a bunker bed too in the hopes she’d complain (she hasn’t yet),” asserted a Bravo fan.

“This is why we don’t bring our husbands on a girl’s trips. 😒,” added a different person.

“Kathy did nothing wrong! All she wanted was some utensils, some butter, and some grilled corn. A reasonable request!” stated an RHOBH viewer.

“Kyle is not gonna like this 😂,” wrote a commenter.

“It’s embarrassing for Mauricio to act like that,” chimed in a seventh person.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Her Trip to Aspen

The RHOBH season 12 mid-season trailer hinted that Hilton had issues with Richards during her trip to Aspen. While speaking to Access Hollywood in July 2022, she acknowledged that she messaged her husband, Rick Hilton, to help her leave Colorado on Instagram.

“I had a little disagreement or I was a little bit, what would I call it frustrated and overtired and and I got a little cranky with Kyle. And it’s my fault and I just felt uncomfortable staying in her home so I was like — and I didn’t have much phone battery and they didn’t have a house phone and my iPad hardly had anything which is typical of me, ‘where’s the charger’ and then I took it down and I didn’t think anyone would see that,” explained Hilton.

