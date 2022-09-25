Bravo Alum Believes Kathy Hilton Is ‘Very, Very Jealous’ of Kyle Richards

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna spoke about the aftermath of going to an Aspen club with Kathy Hilton. She asserted that the 63-year-old had a meltdown and proceeded to make negative comments about her sister, Kyle Richards.

“[Kathy is] screaming she made Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle. And she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family, if it’s the last thing I ever do.’ Kyle is way more famous and way more successful than Kathy Hilton’s ever been and clearly Kathy is still holding onto anger over The Agency, ‘American Woman,’ I think that it has been very hard for Kathy to have it all and then to have her sister have more,” said Rinna.

During a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about Rinna’s comments regarding Hilton.

Kelly Dodd Discussed Kathy Hilton’s Relationship With Kyle Richards

While recording the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd shared that she believed Hilton was jealous of Richards’ success. She asserted that the “Halloween” star lived an average life as a former child actress until she began starring on RHOBH in 2010. The former RHOC personality also noted that Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, is the CEO of the real estate brokerage, The Agency.

“You guys know when you have a jealous sibling because we all have them and I think, yeah, does Kathy Hilton have everything? Did she marry well? Absolutely,” stated Dodd. “But she’s never done anything herself, other than what her husband is doing. It’s the truth and so Kyle has built herself up. She’s done a very good job of doing so and I think her sister Kathy, whom has everything, is jealous, very, very jealous of her sister.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About Kathy Hilton

During a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Richards shared her thoughts about Hilton’s off-camera behavior in Aspen. She explained that she and her co-stars were spending time at a private club. By the time Richards arrived at the establishment, Hilton was attempting to leave and requested her sister to join her.

“I basically said ‘I can’t my guests aren’t even here yet,’ is basically what happened and that sparked everything,” stated Richards.

She then shared why she decided to stay at the club without her sister.

“I think being the younger sister, you know, sometimes the olders sisters will be like ‘do this, or do that’ and I was like what? No. Like you know, I’m an adult and I can’t have someone barking orders at me at my age and at my stage in my life and as much as I love her I was like ‘what do you mean? I just got here.’ So that’s sort of what sparked it. And then after that it was off and running,” stated Richards.

The mother of four went on to say that she believed Hilton “just was not in a good mood” when she went to the club.

“Things were not really going her way,” shared the RHOBH star.

