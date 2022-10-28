Kathy Hilton Shares Photos From Baby Shower She Hosted For Kim Richards’ Daughter

The most recent season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was not good for Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton.

While of RHOBH season 12 of the Bravo reality show, the celebrity siblings had a falling out during a cast trip to Aspen. Hilton admitted to talking about her sister behind her back and offered an apology. But the RHOBH reunion didn’t do much to repair their relationship. Richards was in tears at the reunion and has admitted to E! News that “things are not great right now” between her and Hilton. Fans know she has also had a strained relationship with middle sister, Kim Richards, after she co-starred with her in the early seasons of RHOBH.

Past family feuds have been worked out by the sisters’ kids. “I’ve had situations in my own family where we weren’t speaking during the holidays and it was very painful,” Richards told Vulture in 2021. “And, you know, it actually took our own kids kind of bringing us back together to fix things. …It really is just about family and forgiveness.”

And that might be the only way around the latest estrangement.

The Hilton & Richards Cousins Gathered Together for a Family Baby Shower

All three Richards sisters have daughters. Kathy Hilton is mom to Paris and Nicky, while Kim has daughters Brooke Wiederhorn, Whitney Davis, and Kimberly Jackson. Kyle is mom to four daughters: Farrah Aldjufrie, and Sophia, Alexia, and Portia Umansky.

In October 2022, the Richards and Hilton cousins reunited for a baby shower for Brooke Wiederhorn ahead of the arrival of her third baby.

On Instagram, Kathy Hilton shared photos from the party held at her California mansion. In addition to a photo of the cousins posing together, she shared a pic with other party guests such as Faye Resnick as well as a look at a fancy tea and dessert setup.

“Showering our gorgeous mommy @brookewiederhorn and her baby girl. We can’t wait to meet her,” Hilton captioned the post.

Several of the cousins also posted about the party on social media.

“We can’t wait for our new addition to the fam @brookewiderhorn,” wrote Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah. “The family keeps on getting bigger and better!” added Alexia Umansky.

“When the cousin squad links up to shower our latest addition,” wrote Nicky Hilton.

Fans also chimed in to express happiness over the fact that the younger females in the family are all getting along despite their parents’ drama.

“Thank god. I feel like they’re all old enough to put their moms drama aside and be there for each other,” one commenter wrote.

“Glad to see the cousins together regardless of the parent’s dramas. Toxic families try to pass on their trauma through generations and it’s not worth it,” another added.

Kathy Hilton Planned the Baby Shower With Her Sisters Kim & Kyle and Their Daughters

While there were no photos of Kyle or Kim at the baby shower, Kathy Hilton was front and center. According to E! News, the Hilton matriarch, her sisters, and their daughters helped plan the event. A photo of the invitation revealed that the lavish shower was “planned with love” by the cousins and their moms, Kyle, Kim, and Kathy, as well as Wiederhorn’s sister-in-law, Taite Wiederhorn. An insider told E! that even though Kyle Richards helped plan her niece’s shower, she was missing from the party because she had to work.

This isn’t the first time the family members have planned a baby shower together. According to BravoTV.com, Kyle Richards helped plan the baby shower for Wiederhorn’s second child in 2019. The baby shower was held at her Encino home and was co-hosted by Nicky Hilton and attended by the Richards/Hilton cousins and other guests. The outdoor party had a French provincial theme and a blue dress code ahead of the arrival of baby Hunter.

READ NEXT: Real Housewife Reveals Wedding Gift She Received From the President