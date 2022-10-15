Kathy Hilton Talks Relationship With Sister Kim Richards

In the words of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton, “Life is a poker game, and everybody has to show their cards.”

During a recent Oct. 13 interview with Access Hollywood, Hilton revealed more about her relationship with her sister, Kim Richards, and why she defended her against Lisa Rinna at the season 12 reunion all these years later. While Richards was on the show, she didn’t get along too well with Lisa Rinna after she accused Richards of being “close to death” when she struggled with sobriety.

And now, after this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Hilton is also feuding with Rinna after she accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen.

“Well, it was like, what happened with Kim, I never watched the show again,” Hilton admitted to Access Hollywood. “And it caused a lot of problems in our family. And, then, Kim’s son-in-law was dating Lisa Rinna’s daughter, so of course, my sister is a big person and she’s going to put that aside and forget it and it had been a few years.”

Hilton continued, “When I was asked to come on, I said to Kim, how do you feel about it? And she goes, ‘Do it, go!’ I would not have just surprised her.”

Viewers can catch part two of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kathy Hilton & Her Sister, Kyle Richards, Are Not Getting Along Right Now

After this explosive season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and a tense reunion, Hilton is not getting along too well with her other sister, Kyle Richards, right now. When Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown,” she also claimed that Hilton had spoken badly about her Richards and many of the other cast members. This caused a rift between the two sisters, and Hilton has expressed on social media that she believes Richards should have had her back more, as she denied ever having a “meltdown” to the extent that Rinna claimed.

“I think she’s finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton told Us Weekly about Richards on Oct. 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day.”

Kyle Richards Recently Revealed How Much Having Conflict With Her Family ‘Affects’ Her

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month in October 2022, Richards admitted that having conflict with her family really affects her in a negative way.

“You know, I don’t think people realize how much the conflict with my family affects me,” Richards told the outlet. “I try to not think about it and bury it too. It’s very painful to have these things play out on camera in the public eye and I knew it was going to be a difficult day, but that was the worst reunion in 12 years for sure.”

Richards continued about her status with Hilton, “You know, things could be better. And I have high hopes that we will work through things like we have in the past we are blood. We’re sisters and family can be complicated sometimes.”

