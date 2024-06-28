Kathy Hilton Gives Update on Sisters Kim & Kyle Richards Amid RHOBH Season 14 Filming

Kathy Hilton said all is good with her sisters as she films for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In June 2024, the socialite gave an update to Us Weekly, where she noted that she’s in a peaceful place with her sister Kyle Richards more than a year after reconciling with her. “We’re really good,” Hilton told the outlet. “I just, you know, I call [Kyle] every day [and] she calls me. We text.”

In 2022, Hilton and Richards became estranged following an explosive RHOBH cast trip to Aspen. Hilton apologized for things she said about her sister off-camera, but following a tense RHOBH season 12 reunion the celebrity siblings did not talk for months. Hilton did not return to her “friend of” role for RHOBH season 13.

In June 2023, Hilton and Richards reconciled while in Aspen for Kim Richards’ daughter Whitney Davis’ wedding to Luke White.

Kathy Hilton ‘Never Had an Issue’ With Her Sister Kim

The Richards sisters have had multiple estrangements over the years. But Hilton clarified that she has never had a problem with Kim, who is the middle sister.

“We never have an issue,” Hilton told Us of her relationship with Kim. “You know people like, sometimes people will write, ‘Oh the three of the sisters,’ [but] Kim and I don’t have any issues.” She added that she’s on the “best” possible terms with both of her sisters right now.

Things are so good that Hilton is currently filming RHOBH season 14. But she clarified that she is keeping herself in check this time around.

“I’m on my Ps and Qs,” Hilton told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in June 2024. ‘I’m happy to be in the middle and hear your side, hear [their side] and help out.’”

“I think she prefers [that],” Hilton added of her sister Kyle. “If she needs me, I will [step in].”

Fans Could See All 3 Richards Sisters Together on RHOBH

The first season of RHOBH in 2010 starred Kyle and Kim Richards. In the season 1 finale, Kyle famously outed her sister as an alcoholic during an intense fight in a limo. There was more family drama in 2015, when Kyle produced “American Woman,” a television series loosely based on her mom, Kathleen Dugan. Hilton took issue with the 1970s-set TV series.

During a season 6 episode of RHOBH, Richards revealed that she was uninvited to her niece Nicky Hilton’s wedding amid the family feud. “I was told it’d be better if I didn’t come to the wedding, so I’m not going,” she told co-star Lisa Vanderpump in one episode.

“I don’t even know how to describe — nor do I want to describe — the relationship between my sisters and me. It’s just really bad,” Richards said in a confessional.

The sisters eventually reconciled, and Hilton joined RHOBH for seasons 11 and 12. “Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, it never would’ve happened,” Hilton told Variety of the family feud in 2021. “We wouldn’t have fallen out. …Nothing should ever come between sisters. It was heartbreaking to me.”

Now that all three sisters are in a good place, there is hope they could all appear on RHOBH together for the first time.

During a February 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kyle Richards was asked about the possibility. “I could see both Kathy and Kim joining the show for sure,” she said. “I know the fans want that a lot, so we shall see.”

