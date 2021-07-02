Kathy Hilton Opens Up About Feud With Sister Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton is being open and honest.

During a recent interview with Variety, Hilton opened up about her past feud with her sister and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Kyle Richards. In 2018, Richards and Hilton got into a major fight about Richards’ TV series, “American Woman,” loosely based on their childhood.

“Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, it never would’ve happened,” Hilton admitted to the outlet on July 1, 2021. “We wouldn’t have fallen out. It was frustrating because I think I could’ve had a platform if I wanted one, but I chose to keep silent. We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago. I had a little birthday dinner for her here at the house. I started to see what I was missing out on with my nieces. Nothing should ever come between sisters. It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that.”

Hilton continued, explaining what finally made her say “yes” to appearing on the show, part of which involved Richards. “So when the producer [Alex Baskin] asked me to do the show, he would not let up,” Hilton revealed. “My family knew how much I was hurting and wanting to spend more time with Kyle. Well, guess what? Kyle is filming this show for five, six months a year. Paris has seen the show and paid me some compliments and sent me some memes.”

This season, Hilton has appeared as a “friend of.”

Hilton Said It ‘Feels so Good’ to Have Made up With Her Sister

During a June 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Hilton admitted that it “feels so good” to be in a great place with her sister.

“I stopped watching it after the first season,” Hilton said about the show. “My sister Kyle and I had our ups and downs so it was nothing that I wanted to watch. But Kyle convinced me to do it. And I was flattered. I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her.”

Hilton continued, “It takes time, but it feels so good to be where we are now. And I’ve really appreciated this time.”

Fans Are Loving Hilton on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though she may have been hesitant about joining the show, many fans are loving Hilton so far on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I have seen you know, some of the different blogs and on my Instagram and it feels wonderful,” Hilton told E! News in June 2021. “There’s a lot of very nice people out there.”

However, Hilton did admit that she doesn’t watch the show very often. “You know what, I don’t watch it,” Hilton told the outlet. “We went to dinner the other night with my friend. I’m not big on TV. I mean, I have watched it because it is a good idea to kind of get an idea of how you’re being portrayed and as they say, edited, but I pretty much know what I did and I said. I can’t just sit there and watch TV.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c p.m. on Bravo.

