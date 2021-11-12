Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards Dazzle at Paris Hilton’s Wedding: PHOTOS

Paris Hilton’s wedding was a star-studded event.

The 40-year-old daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fan-favorite Kathy Hilton exchanged vows with Carter Reum as part of a three-day affair that kicked off at the bride’s late grandfather Barron Hilton’s estate in Bel-Air, California, on November 11, per Page Six.

The wedding reception featured an outdoor dance floor and towering pink and white floral arrangements as well as a special cotton-candy infused birthday cocktail.

Singer Kim Petras performed a slow cover version of Paris’ song, “Stars Are Blind” as the wedding started, Entertainment Tonight reported. The bridal party walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of the Ed Sheeran hit, “Perfect,” the outlet noted.

The mother of the bride told Daily Blast Live that ever since childhood, Paris has always thought 11-11 was a lucky day so she chose it as her wedding day. The celebration will continue with a Friday night carnival on the Santa Monica Pier, and a black-tie event on Saturday night.

Paris Posed For Photos With Her Famous Family

For her wedding, Paris wore a high-neck Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a floral appliqué, Hollywood Life noted. On her Instagram page, the bride shared a close-up photo of her wearing her gown and a traditional veil.

The bridesmaids, Halle Hammond, Tessa Hilton, Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie and Kim Richard’s daughter Whitney Davis, and all wore custom pink Alice + Olivia dresses, Page Six noted. In one photo, Paris posed with her sister Nicky, who served as her matron of honor.

Paris changed her outfit several times during the reception. According to Page Six, her three reception looks included a long caped dress, an off-the-shoulder Ghalia Lav ballgown, and an Oscar de la Renta mini dress.

Kathy Hilton Was a Glamorous Mother of the Bride

Earlier in the day, photos surfaced of Kathy Hilton wearing a white, heart-covered robe as she exited a limousine in full makeup. She later emerged with a full glam mother of the bride look that featured a dark gown with a seashell embellishment.

Kathy’s sister and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kyle Richards wore a dark green, mermaid-style gown as she made her way to the reception with her husband Mauricio Umansky, while former RHOBH star Kim Richards also appeared at the wedding in a long-sleeved, black sequin gown, as can be seen in the slideshow below.

The wedding was an A-list affair with a guest list that included Kim Kardashian, Rachel Zoe, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, and Emma Roberts, per TMZ. Paris’ former “Simple Life” co-star Nicole Richie was also in attendance.

Singer Demi Lovato was also at the wedding, and she performed the Dolly Parton song “I Will Always Love you” for the newlywed couple, per Entertainment Tonight.

With the exception of the bride’s aunts Kim and Kyle, none of Kathy’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars have appeared in photos from the wedding. It is unclear if any of them were invited, but last month several RHOBH regulars, including co-stars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff all attended Paris’ lavish Alice in Wonderland- themed bridal shower that was held at the Hilton family’s Bel-Air estate, as seen in photos posted on Instagram.

