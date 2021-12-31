Inside Kathy Hilton’s Growing Success on RHOBH

“Kathy is still billed as a ‘friend,’ so she can come and go as she pleases,” the insider told the outlet. “Yet the producers bend over backwards to accommodate her.” The source also claimed that Richards “feels it’s unfair” that her sister is getting different treatment.

The source continued, “Kathy knows [producers] expect her to bring drama to season 12, and she’s up for it. And that’s going to come by showing off her sisterly rivalry with Kyle.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is expected to premiere sometime next year.

Hilton Was Rumored to Have Asked for a Raise in Order to Return to the Franchise

According to TMZ, Hilton was rumored to have asked for a raise from the network in order to return for another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and therefore signed her contract a few weeks late. Although it’s unclear if she ended up getting a raise for the new season, it was confirmed by Hilton herself that she will be returning.

“Humbled & excited to be returning as a guest on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. 🎉” Hilton wrote in a December 21 Instagram post. “Thank you to the housewives, @bravotv & @evolutionusa for having me back. 😍 #BottomsUp 😉🍸”

Hilton and Her Sister Used to Be Estranged From Each Other

If Hilton and Richards are indeed in a tiff over this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” this wouldn’t be the first time. In 2018, the sisters stopped speaking to each other over Richards’ involvement in “American Woman,” which was a show Richards created that was loosely based on their childhood. However, during a July 2021 interview with Variety, Hilton expressed how much regret she had about their past feud.

“Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, it never would’ve happened,” Hilton admitted to the outlet on July 1. “We wouldn’t have fallen out. It was frustrating because I think I could’ve had a platform if I wanted one, but I chose to keep silent. We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago. I had a little birthday dinner for her here at the house. I started to see what I was missing out on with my nieces. Nothing should ever come between sisters. It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that.”

Hilton continued, explaining that what led her to join the franchise was being able to spend more time with her sister.

“So when the producer [Alex Baskin] asked me to do the show, he would not let up,” Hilton revealed. “My family knew how much I was hurting and wanting to spend more time with Kyle. Well, guess what? Kyle is filming this show for five, six months a year. Paris has seen the show and paid me some compliments and sent me some memes.”

