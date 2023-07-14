Kathy Hilton Comments on Post in Defense of Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton commented on an Instagram post in defense of her sister, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, in light of reports about her marriage to her husband, Mauricio Umansky. As fans of RHOBH are aware, People magazine reported that Richards and the Agency CEO “have separated after 27 years of marriage.” The RHOBH personalities also released statements about the situation on their respective Instagram accounts. According to the statements, “[a]ny claims regarding [them] divorcing are untrue.” Richards and Umansky acknowledged, however, that they “have had a rough year” in their relationship, but asserted that “[t]here has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

On June 10, Christian Gray Snow, host of the “Christian Gray Snow Show” podcast, took to Instagram to share his support of Richards as she has faced rumors that she has been romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade. He shared a screenshot of a since-deleted post from the Page Six Instagram account that showed pictures of Richards walking alongside Wade. While the publication reported that the photo was taken after reports of Richards’ separation from Umansky began swirling in early July, Richards commented that the “photo is from April” and encouraged the publication to “please stop.” In the caption of Snow’s Instagram post, he wrote, “Leave Kyle alone!!! And Morgan too tbh.”

“I get we all love some good gossip… but my gosh @pagesix, let’s not reference months-old photos with a clickbait headline that actually means nothing!! For what?? Am I biased towards my faves? All day. Is this whole thing still ridiculous? YES. Let them live,” continued the podcast host.

Hilton, who has reconciled her relationship with Richards since their estrangement following RHOBH season 12, seemed to appreciate Snow’s post.

“👏👏👏👏👏👏😍🥰❤️,” commented Hilton.

Richards also took to the post’s comments section, writing, “❤️🙏 appreciate you XO.”

Kyle Richards Addressed Rumors About Her & Morgan Wade

Page Six reported that Richards addressed rumors regarding her relationship with Wade while speaking to the paparazzi, alongside her former RHOBH castmate Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, on July 9. During the brief conversation, the “Halloween” actress stated that the rumors were untrue.

“We are very good friends,” said Richards.

Garcelle Beauvais Said She & Sutton Stracke Voiced Their Suspicions in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13

In an April 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Umansky stated that his wife’s RHOBH season 13 castmates voiced their suspicions about their relationship after coming across a photo of her without her wedding ring. He asserted that he and his wife were not divorcing. In addition, the 53-year-old suggested he found the situation frustrating.

“So there’s definitely some stories out there. And Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is,” said Umansky.

During an appearance on the July 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Richards’ RHOBH co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, spoke about Richards and Umansky. When Andy Cohen asked, “Was Kyle’s marriage a topic of conversation this [upcoming] season,” Beauvais replied, “Yes for sure.” She explained that she and Sutton Stracke voiced their suspicions while filming the show’s upcoming thirteenth season.

“Sutton and I were suspicious,” said the actress.

She also stated that she “sent [Richards] a text asking if she was okay” after she saw reports about her separation.

“She said, ‘I’m hanging in there,’” said Beauvais.