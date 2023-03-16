Another RHOBH Star May Be Leaving the Franchise

The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has started filming, but there has been on person notably absent from group outings. Kathy Hilton has yet to film with the ladies and a new report suggests that she may not return to the franchise.

A source told People magazine that Hilton hasn’t decided whether or not she will appear on season 13 in the friend of role that she’s held for the past two seasons. “Kyle is waiting like everyone else to see if she ends up doing the show,” the source said.

Hilton didn’t sign on to appear on season 12 right away and was a late addition to the season. In November 2021, TMZ reported that Hilton was holding out for more money. About a month later, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Hilton had a “pre-planned” break over the holidays and inked a deal to return to the show when she got back home.

“Humbled & excited to be returning as a guest on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Hilton captioned an Instagram post on December 21, 2021, confirming her return to the franchise.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Hilton for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards Are ‘Not Speaking’

Season 13 proved to be challenging for Hilton. During the cast trip to Aspen, castmate Lisa Rinna accused her of having a “psychotic break” and saying terrible things about the rest of the cast, including Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards.

The incident occurred in a sprinter van after a night out and cameras were not rolling, making the incident a Hilton vs. Rinna situation, with the cast trying to figure out who was telling the truth. Rinna’s claims caused a rift between Hilton and Richards, which has yet to be repaired.

“Nothing has really changed since the reunion. They’re still not speaking. Nobody has made an effort to sit down and patch things up,” a source told People magazine in March 2023. “Kyle is busy focusing on herself right now and Kathy is doing the same. But they’re family and each of them are supportive of the other and always will be,” the source added.

Back in February 2023, Richards told Page Six something similar. “I haven’t seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while,” Richards said at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert. “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest,” she admitted.

Kathy Hilton Previously Said She Would Not Return to the RHOBH if Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Were Still Part of the Cast

After season 12 wrapped, Hilton made her feelings on a potential RHOBH return very clear.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast… if it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” she told TMZ. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything,” she added.

In an interview with E! News in October 2022, Richards was asked about Hilton’s potential season 13 return.

“No decisions will be made on that for a while now,” she told the outlet. “Whatever happens I just hope it’s a much lighter season than this season. That’s all I care about. I can’t go through the drama. It’s really hard having this stuff put out there and I can’t go through that again,” she continued.

Rinna announced her departure from the franchise in January 2023 — but Erika Jayne is still part of the cast.

READ NEXT: Jacqueline Laurita’s Son Makes Rare Instagram Appearance After Day Out With Dad