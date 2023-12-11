Kathy Hilton Talks Morgan Wade & Kyle Richards: ‘I Think They Are Enjoying Each Other’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathy Hilton shared her thoughts about her sister, Kyle Richards’ close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

In a December 1 interview with Extra TV, Hilton referenced rumors that Richards, who is currently separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, is romantically involved with Wade. As fans are aware, Richards has repeatedly denied she is dating the 29-year-old.

“They are very good friends. And I think that Morgan just had a mastectomy and my mother had breast cancer. Kyle really liked her music and then hearing what she was going through, they clicked. They clicked. And I think that Morgan’s sober and Kyle decided to not drink anymore. So I think they have been a really good influence on each other. And I think they are enjoying each other,” said Hilton.

In addition, Hilton noted that she, Wade, and Richards all got matching tattoos.

“Kyle said, ‘Would you like to do? I’ve got a surprise.’ And she had this tattoo artist here,” said the “Paris in Love” star.

The reality television star stated that she agreed to get the tattoo, but decided to not tell her children. She stated that her son, Barron Hilton II, eventually asked if she had gotten a tattoo.

“Baron says, ‘Mom what is that? So I finally had to cop to it. I said, ‘Yes, it is a tattoo,’” said Hilton.

She also explained she got the tattoo because she “wanted to bond” with Richards after a period of estrangement following RHOBH season 12.

During a November 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Richards asserted that she has a platonic relationship with Wade.

“She is absolutely one of my best, best friends in the world,” said Richards.

She also stated that she thinks Wade’s tattoos have led fans to believe that they are a couple.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Friendship With Morgan Wade on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in November 2023

Hilton mentioned her appreciation for Wade in a November 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She noted that she got matching tattoos of a four-leaf clover with her youngest sister and Wade. She also shared she enjoys Wade’s company.

“I love her,” said Hilton. “She is really a very humble, wonderful, lovely girl. And very talented. Seeing her on stage is really something.”

During the interview, Hilton shared she had an emotional reaction when she found out that Umansky and Richards were separating after 27 years of marriage.

“I was very emotional,” said the RHOBH alum.

Kathy Hilton Opened Up About Her Feelings Regarding Kyle Richards’ Relationship With Her Estranged Husband, Mauricio Umansky

While speaking to Extra TV on November 30, Hilton shared that she hopes Umansky and Richards can mend their relationship.

“In a perfect world, if they could work it out, that would be beautiful,” said Hilton.

She stated, however, that if the pair does decide to permanently separate, she hopes her sister makes the most of being single.

“If not, she’s been married her whole life. So I think she should take her time. If they decide to go through with the separation or whatever — and I want her to date. And to take her time. She’s beautiful, she’s young. And she’s successful, she’s smart, she’s strong,” said Hilton.

The former RHOBH star also shared she has thought about potential suitors for her sister.

“I mean I have a couple people in mind,” said Hilton.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.