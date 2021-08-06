Kathy Hilton’s Daughter Reveals Why Her Mom Once Called Security After She Borrowed a Necklace

Better Nicky Hilton than Hunky Dory!

During a recent July 30, 2021 interview with Footwear News, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton’s daughter, Nicky Hilton, revealed that her mom once had to call security after she borrowed a necklace without telling her.

“One of my funniest memories of borrowing something from my mom’s closet was when I was in my 20s and I had just landed from Miami,” Hilton explained to the outlet. “I ran into her closet and sort of threw something together last minute. I remember it was a [Dolce & Gabbana] corset…”

Hilton continued, “It was [Kathy’s] vintage Valentino skirt with these Gucci Tom Ford heels, and I needed to be, like, glammed up, so I just went in and I throw on a necklace and I was out the door. Within an hour she’s calling me, panicking. She has the entire Waldorf Astoria security team looking at the cameras. Apparently, this necklace that I had borrowed is extremely valuable and she thought it was stolen.”

During this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Hilton has joined her sister, Kyle Richards, on the show as a “friend of.”

Hilton’s Daughter, Paris Hilton, Said That She Is ‘Proud’ of Her Mom’s Role on RHOBH

During their August cover story for Footwear News, Hilton’s daughter, Paris Hilton, admitted that she was “proud” of her mom for her role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as many fans have really taken to her this season.

“I’m so proud,” Hilton’s daughter said. “It makes me laugh, and all of my friends are calling me. I’ll see them kind of obsessed with my mom. And, then just all the fans writing, and on social media sending me memes and videos. I get a lot of me from her.”

Nicky Hilton also agreed with her sister, telling the outlet, “I think it’s hysterical. Initially, I was horrified, but I love how she was just herself. And people fell in love with her because she was herself. She wasn’t trying to impress people and show off.”

Hilton Thought That Joining the Franchise Would Be a ‘Great Opportunity’ to Spend Time With Her Sister

While speaking with Vogue in May 2021, Hilton revealed that she felt like joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was a “great opportunity” to spend time with her sister, Richards.

“What I’ve learned in life is never say never,” Hilton explained to the outlet at the time. “My sister Kyle and I had gone through some ups and downs in our relationship, so when she started calling me, and literally she was not going to take no for an answer, I thought, This is a great opportunity to spend time with her.”

Hilton also added about the show, “I would have loved to have been a psychiatrist or therapist. I really do like helping people walk through it. When the girls got angry and wanted to get up and leave, I would say, ‘Please just sit down, let’s just calm down. Remember, once you ring the bell, you can’t unring the bell.’”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

