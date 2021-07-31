Kathy Hilton Reveals if Paris and Nicky Hilton Will Ever Join Her on RHOBH

Hunky Dory may not be joining Kathy Hilton on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” anytime soon, but what about her two daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton?

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton revealed whether or not her children would ever appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and her answer may surprise you.

“I wouldn’t ask them because I feel that that would be taking advantage,” Hilton told the outlet on July 30, 2021. “They’re very, very busy.”

However, Hilton said that her daughters might stop by if she were to film a charity even for the show. “I want to do one charity event for dogs and then for this other very special group, but I want to keep it a secret,” Hilton said.

Hilton’s Daughters Were Hesitant About Their Mom Joining RHOBH

Even though Hilton has quickly become a fan favorite on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” her daughters were pretty skeptical about their mom joining the world of reality TV.

“I’m not knocking the show, I love the show. I am a huge fan,” Nicky Hilton admitted during a March 2021 appearance on her sister’s podcast, This Is Paris. “But if someone were to ask me, ‘Do you want your mother on it?’ No!” Hilton continued at the time, “She doesn’t know what she’s getting into! Barron [Hilton] told me they were filming a few weeks from the house … and he could hear the shouting from his bedroom.” However, Hilton doesn’t seem to understand why her daughters were so worried about her appearance on RHOBH in the first place. “I know that I’m not going to go and be cursing and starting fights with people. I didn’t understand why they would be so concerned,” Hilton told Entertainment Tonight during a June 2021 interview. “I don’t know if Paris has seen the show, because she’s been traveling, but she did send me some memes. They’re very much proud, and when they make the decision, especially Nicky, she’s not going to — she’s too proud to say, ‘Oh, it’s so fabulous,’ and whatever, and, like, that she was wrong.”

Hilton’s Appearance on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Has Helped Mend Her Relationship With Sister Kyle Richards

Although Hilton’s daughters may not have been the most supportive about her joining the franchise, it has helped her relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards. The two had a falling out in 2018 after Richards produced a show loosely based on their childhood, called “American Woman.” Richards has been a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its first season.