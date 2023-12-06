Kathy Hilton Explains Why She Believes Paris Hilton Has Plans for Baby Number 3

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathy Hilton stated her daughter, Paris Hilton, and her husband, Carter Reum, will likely have more children.

While speaking to Extra TV on December 5, the Bravo alum noted that her eldest daughter has a son, Phoenix, 11-months, and a newborn daughter, London, who were both born via surrogate. Kathy Hilton stated she believed the “Paris: The Memoir” author is planning on having another daughter. She explained that Paris Hilton has a close relationship with her younger sister, Nicky Hilton.

“I think so. And I think the fact that Nicky is her best friend. I think she would like to have London to have that sisterly bond as well,” said Kathy Hilton.

Paris Hilton Explained Why She Kept Her Children a Secret

While speaking to Extra TV on November 30, Paris Hilton referenced she surprised fans with the birth of both of her children. As fans are aware, Kathy Hilton did not know about Phoenix until a few weeks after he was born.

During the Extra TV interview, Paris Hilton explained her reasoning for keeping her children a secret.

“I’ve been in the public eye for so long. I’ve given my life away for so long, and I just really wanted something for myself. I didn’t want outsiders in the world talking about my son before he was here,” said Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton shared similar comments in the November 30 episode of “LIVE with Kelly and Mark.” She stated that her “life has been so public over two decades now and [she] just wanted something to be private between [her] husband and [her].”

“And to not have the whole world coming in and people talking about my son before he was here, safe on this planet,” continued Paris Hilton.

Kathy Hilton addressed her daughter’s decision to surprise her with Phoenix in a November 29 interview with Extra TV. She explained that she believed her daughter did not want to the public to know about Phoenix until he was born. The 64-year-old stated that while she respects the “Simple Life” star’s decision, she believes she would have kept the secret.

“I think we are all pretty good at keeping secrets and it is what it is. But I am just grateful, and I am thrilled, and I am happy for everyone,” said the former RHOBH star.

Paris Hilton Shared She Is Enjoying Motherhood

During a November 2023 appearance on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” Paris Hilton shared she is thrilled to be a mother of two. She stated that she is “loving [her] mom era,” as she feels “so at peace [and] just so happy.”

“My life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my little baby girl. And we’re just over the moon,” said Paris Hilton.

The “Simple Life” star also shared that her eldest child seems to like London’s company.

“I’m like, ‘This is your baby sister, London.’ And he’s just so gentle and sweet, and he’ll just put his hand out. And just rub her arm or her face. It’s just so cute,” said the 42-year-old.

Kathy Hilton mentioned Phoenix’s relationship with London in her December 5 Extra TV interview. She stated she believed Phoenix loves being a big brother.

“It’s so nice because Paris said that she really would have loved to have had an older brother to look after her. And so she’s so happy that London will have Phoenix to look after her,” said the RHOBH alum.