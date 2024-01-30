Kathy Hilton Comes to Paris Hilton’s Defense Amid Parenting Criticism

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kathy Hilton is coming to her daughter, Paris Hilton’s defense.

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2024, Kathy Hilton acknowledged that her eldest daughter was criticized after she appeared apprehensive when dealing with her son, Phoenix’s diaper in the second season of the Peacock series, “Paris in Love.” The 64-year-old explained that she does not believe first-time mothers should feel ashamed for needing help while taking care of their infants. She stated that her mother, Kathleen Fenton, stayed with her “for three weeks” after she brought Paris Hilton home.

“I will never forget that [my husband] Rick [Hilton] and I put her into a car seat. We lived in New York City in an apartment. We were driving out to Westchester. And putting her into the car seat, I felt like I was going to break her. So I totally – I just happen to be younger — I totally understood that,” said Kathy Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Opened up About Paris Hilton Keeping Her First Child a Secret

In a December 2023 interview with Extra TV correspondent RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, Kathy Hilton noted that Phoenix has received negative comments regarding his appearance. She stated while she does not appreciate the criticism, quite a few fans have also shared lovely comments about the 1-year-old, who is fathered by Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum.

“There was a bit of that. But basically there are a lot of wonderful people out there too. And thank god, we have those people. And they really do make you feel good,” said Kathy Hilton.

During the Extra TV interview, Kathy Hilton noted that Paris Hilton and Reum did not disclose they were having Phoenix, who was carried by a surrogate. She stated that she understood her daughter’s desire to keep her first child a secret.

“When you are having a surrogate, you’ve got to respect the privacy of the surrogate. There is another person involved,” said Kathy Hilton.

She stated, however, that she believed she and her family members would have been able to keep the situation a secret.

“I think we are all pretty good at keeping secrets. And it is what it is. But I am just grateful, and I am thrilled, and I am happy,” said Kathy Hilton.

During a joint interview on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Kathy Hilton tearfully recounted meeting Phoenix for the first time.

“I couldn’t believe it though. Paris is always surprising — I think all of us,” said Kathy Hilton.

Paris Hilton also shared that her life has changed for the better since becoming a mother.

“They have brought so much love and happiness in my life. My life feels so complete, just every morning. Just seeing their smiles. It lights up my world,” said Paris Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Says She Does Not Spoil Her Grandchildren

During the January 2024 Us Weekly interview, Kathy Hilton noted that her eldest daughter’s second child, London, arrived in November 2023. She shared that holding London for the first time was “just indescribable.”

She also stated that she enjoys being a grandmother to all seven of her grandchildren. Kathy Hilton, however, clarified that she does not spoil her grandchildren.

“I don’t spoil them rotten. Because I don’t want to destroy them,” said the 64-year-old.