Kathy Hilton’s Daughters Had to Intervene in Feud With Kyle Richards: Source

Fans of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have seen the fallout of a rocky cast trip to Aspen, which damaged the relationship between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton during season 12.

Following an incident that was not captured by Bravo’s cameras, veteran cast member Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of vowing to “ruin” Richards and her family. In a confessional, Rinna claimed that Hilton is “jealous” of Richards’ fame and is angry about Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky’s real estate success with his brokerage firm, the Agency.

A trailer for the“RHOBH” season 12 reunion revealed that months after filming, the celebrity sisters are still not in a good place. Richards was so distraught during the reunion that she did not get closure with her sister. And in the days since the trailer was released, Richards and Hilton have posted angry comments about each other on social media on social media.

In May 2020, Richards told Page Six that her relationship with her older sister is “so complicated and complex.” “All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments,” she said. “I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood.”

But this latest rift was more than just an argument. This time around, other family members had to get involved.

Kathy Hilton’s Daughters Paris & Nicky Had to Intervene in the Family Feud

Family feuds are nothing new for the “RHOBH” sisters. In 2021, Richards told Vulture that in the past, rifts with her sisters were resolved when her kids wanted to spend time with their cousins.

But a source told People that things are so strained this time around that it could be irreconcilable. The insider revealed that this is the “first time” that Hilton’s daughters, Paris and Nicky, were forced to intervene in their mother’s feud with her younger sibling.

“They cannot reconcile, and it’s all so complicated because nobody’s backing down,” the source added. “What we’re watching is years of family trauma that hasn’t been dealt with in a family dynamic.”

During a September 14, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” “RHOBH” cast member Erika Jayne revealed that the season 12 reunion was “a lot” to handle due to the sisters’ strained relationship. “It was really trying,” she said. “And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us. … it was tough. It was tough.”

Paris Hilton Publicly Called Her Aunt Kyle Richards ‘Unkind’

Fans have already seen the Hilton daughters defend their mom. After Richards mocked Hilton for promoting her Casa Del Sol tequila brand on camera, Paris Hilton tweeted that it was “so unkind.”

Nicky Hilton went a step further in defense of her mom, told telling Page Six in September, “I think all of the women go on and promote their products. I don’t see why she should be an exception.”

According to screenshots shared by Reality Blurb, Nicky and Paris also “liked” several anti-Kyle tweets, including one that claimed that Richards would never have been asked to be on “RHOBH” if it wasn’t for her famous Hilton relatives.

