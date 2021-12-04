Kathy Hilton Reveals the Part of Paris’ Wedding She Wanted to Skip

Kathy Hilton had a lot to love during her daughter Paris’ three-day wedding extravaganza, but there was one part of it she was not looking forward to.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s daughter married Carter Reum with a ceremony that kicked off at Barron Hilton’s estate on November 11, 2021. The weekend-long party also included a Friday night carnival on the Santa Monica Pier and a black tie-dinner the following evening, according to Page Six.

Kathy told Hollywood Life that she was surprised by what ended up being the highlight of the wedding weekend for her – because it was the one event that she was dreading.

“Believe it or not, yes, seeing her walk down the aisle, but I also want to say that the carnival, which I was not looking forward to, I just figured I have to go…it was so much fun,” Kathy revealed. “Yeah. It was great. Amazing.”

Kathy’s daughter Nicky Hilton also agreed that the carnival was the best part of the wedding celebration.

“I would definitely say the carnival to just to have the Santa Monica Pier shut down,” Nicky told the outlet. “I love carnival food and hot dog on a stick.”

The ‘Paris World’ Carnival Featured Fast Food, Rides & Music

After exchanging “I dos” with Carter Reum in a traditional wedding ceremony, Paris turned up for the second day of her wedding weekend wearing hot pink attire for her very own “Paris World” carnival.

The carnival guests included friends, family members, and celebrity guests including Demi Lovato and Billy idol, according to Page Six. In addition, Grammy-winning DJ Diplo played tunes later in the night as guests ate and played games at the neon-themed carnival.

Page Six noted that prizes for the ring toss game included pillows with Paris’ face on them. The guests made use of the pier’s iconic Ferris wheel and other games and rides, as well as a Fatburger stand, as seen in Instagram photos shared by guests. Other munchies included pizza, popcorn, funnel cake, and Dippin Dots, according to Entertainment Tonight. There was also a supersized Barbie-themed cake.

Kathy Hilton’s Sister Kyle Preferred Another Part of the Wedding

While Kathy and Nicky ended up loving the carnival night the most, aunt of the bride Kyle Richards was just happy to have a weekend spent with family.

“For me, it was I had my aunt there and family we haven’t seen in a long time,” Kyle told E! News. “What I really, really loved is that she was just so perfectly Paris and she had humor there. …Paris was making little jokes and she was so relaxed and so cute. We were laughing during the ceremony so I really, really enjoyed that aspect of it.”

Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, agreed that the couple’s vows were his favorite part of the nuptials.

“They both delivered very beautiful vows to each other,” the luxury real estate broker said. “They both wrote them and it was just beautiful. I’m a sucker for speeches and vows and all that kind of stuff so that was my favorite, other than the obvious which was the dancing.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Gives Inside Details on Paris Hilton’s Wedding