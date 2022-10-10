Kathy Hilton Shares Rare Photo of ‘Pisces Sister’ Liza Minnelli

Kathy Hilton was in attendance at a dinner celebrating her friend Michael birthday. On October 7, 2022, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared some photos from the evening on her Instagram Stories. The dinner party was hosted by Ira Dewitt and her husband Michael Dewitt in September 2022.

In one photo, Hilton cozied up next to her longtime friend, actress and music star Liza Minnelli.

“Loved being with my forever friend and Pisces sister @officiallizaminnelli,” Hilton captioned the snap. In it, she crouched down and put her arm around Minnelli, who was seated. Minnelli, 76, placed her hand on Hilton’s cheek.

In the next photo, Hilton shared the names of some of the other guests who were seated at a long table for the birthday dinner. The guests included Smokey Robinson and Lionel Richie.

“A wonderful evening with friends that are family celebrating Michael’s birthday,” Hilton captioned the photo.

Here’s what you need to know:

On September 8, 2022, Ira shared a picture from the same dinner party.

“Hosting the most amazing dinner party with – Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson Liza Minelli and Michael Feinstein,” she captioned a pic with some of the guests, including Minnelli.

In the photo shared by Ira, Minnelli was seen sitting in a wheelchair, surrounded by friends. Several people commented on the photo.

“Amazing group of artists!! Legends!” one person wrote.

“Wow! What a dinner you had,” someone else added.

“Wow. Epic. And Liza looks quite limber,” a third comment read.

“Wow. Just. Wow. Dream dinner,” a fourth Instagram user said.

It’s unclear why Hilton shared pictures from the dinner a month after it took place, however, the photos come on the heels of the RHOBH reunion trailer, which was released by Bravo on October 6, 2022. All eyes have been on Hilton as she and Lisa Rinna have been at odds.

Minnelli Has Battled Several Health Issues Over the Years

Minnelli is rarely seen in public and photos of her are not frequently posted on social media. She did attend the Oscars in March 2022, where she presented the award for Best Picture alongside Lady Gaga. Many people thought Minnelli looked frail as she came out on the stage in a wheelchair, prompting all kinds of speculation about her health.

“Liza is living her best life, not having to be in front of the cameras. She’s been under tremendous pressure her entire life to perform for audiences. The past couple of years have allowed her to relax and enjoy another phase of her life,” her former publicist Scott Gorenstein told the New York Post after the event.

“She has had some health problems. However, when an opportunity comes in front of me that says ‘Would Liza Minnelli like to present the Best Picture Oscar with Lady Gaga?’ the quiet life goes out of the window! Liza is a legend and she deserves to be at the Academy Awards, so I put it in front of her people and recommended that she do it,” he continued, adding, “I said it would be an historic occasion.”

