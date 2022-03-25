Kathy Hilton Unlikely to Return to RHOBH After Season 12: Report

Kathy Hilton’s time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” may soon be over.

According to Instagram account Bravo Housewives, the reality star isn’t likely to be returning for another season after an incident on season 12 left a bad taste in her mouth.

“The chances of Kathy Hilton returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ are slim to none after she was dragged into the drama as the season came to a close, resulting in her missing 3 full-cast events this season. Rumors are swirling that an alleged incident on the ladies’ trip to Aspen resulted in a not-so-hunky-dory Kathy Hilton,” an Instagram caption reads.

As for what may have happened, there are plenty of rumors floating around on the internet, including that she used a “homophobic slur.” Other rumors suggest that Hilton and Lisa Rinna got into some kind of disagreement. Production has done a fairly decent job at keeping the upcoming season under wraps, but the Hilton drama is expected to play out when the series returns to Bravo in the coming months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Something Involving Hilton Went Down During the RHOBH Cast Trip

While it’s unclear exactly what may have happened on the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, during filming, it is clear that something went down involving Hilton. The evidence? She sent her husband a message to get her home ASAP while on vacation with her co-stars.

“Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!” Hilton wrote in the caption of one of her husband’s Instagram posts. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this instantly piqued fans’ curiosity.

On February 2, 2022, Hilton and her daughter, Paris Hilton, sat down for a chat with E! News in which she attempted to clear some things up.

“The girls did have some squabbles. There were a few little squabbles where some people moved out of Kyle’s,” Hilton told the outlet. The cast had been staying at Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s vacation home at the time.

Hilton then played down the message she sent her husband. “I lost my phone, which I do. I was left in the house by myself at one point. And it was about 3:00 in the morning. My husband puts his phone in his office, and I know at about midnight he’s on his iPad, and he’ll be scrolling through,” she explained.

“I knew I’d catch him by saying, ‘Call me, get me out of here,’ because I did have my iPad, 10 percent left, no charger. And I started getting scared, hearing all the noises. I didn’t know what to do,” she continued. She went on to deny rumors that she was “screaming” and “throwing things.”

Some Fans Think Lisa Rinna & Hilton Are at Odds

Just after Bravo filmed the RHOBH cast trip, Lisa Rinna started posting some cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories.

“You can try and stop me or try and keep me quiet, but the truth is the truth. And it always comes out,” read one of Rinna’s posts. “Silence is not golden,” read another. “Oh damn are we back to cease and desist? Ooof,” she wrote in a third post.

It seems as though Rinna’s posts may have been directed at Kathy Hilton. According to #NoFilter podcast host Zack Peter, the messages were indeed meant for Hilton and were “likely in relation to her Aspen meltdown.”

Fans will get to see all of this play out soon. Of course, the Aspen drama will undoubtedly come up during the season 12 reunion special as well.

