Kathy Hilton Says She Was Too ‘Hurt’ to Watch RHOBH

Kathy Hilton was not a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fan before she joined the show.

The “friend of” the Season 11 cast admitted in a new interview that the tumultuous first season of the Bravo reality show was too much for her to bear. The season 1 finale featured Hilton’s sisters Kim and Kyle Richards engaged in a nasty fight while sitting in a limo, and they aired some of their family’s dirty laundry in the process. Kim accused Kyle of stealing a “house” in Palm Desert, California that their late mother, Kathleen, left for her, while Kyle outed her sister as an alcoholic — all while Bravo’s cameras rolled.

In an interview on the Sirius XM podcast “Lunch with Bruce,” Hilton admitted that she was “so hurt at what happened that first season” between her sisters that she couldn’t watch the show for years afterward. Hilton revealed that after she and her daughter Paris watched the shocking limo fight on TV, they both became emotional.

“We broke down, you know, when you cry and you’re shaking and your lip starts to quiver and my mommy’s not there and there’s no one it’s like — I felt helpless and alone,” she said. “Paris was crying too.”

This is not the first time that Hilton revealed that her sisters’ fight was difficult to watch. In an interview with “Access Hollywood” after she agreed to join the cast in a “friend of” capacity, Hilton admitted, “I don’t watch the show … I did up until [Kim and Kyle’s] big fight, and then that was it. The big limo fight. That was it for me.”

In the same interview, Hilton revealed that Kim told her she should join the show but warned her, “Just don’t lose your temper.”

While Kim left the “RHOBH” cast several years ago, Hilton actually joined the show as a way to spend more time with Kyle following a separate family feud they were involved in. In an interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish, Hilton said “it was a wonderful experience” to join the “RHOBH” cast with her sister after making cameos on the show in the past.

“I went on a few different times [previously], but it was always in a very serious way,” she said. “I think the fans always thought I was a b**** or something, you know? I just thought this is an opportunity to spend time with Kyle.”

Hilton Has Said She’s Not ‘Big’ on Watching TV in General

While she’s now on the show and her family drama seems to be resolved, there’s another reason Hilton doesn’t watch “RHOBH.” During the “Lunch With Bruce” podcast interview, she admitted that she’s too “ADD” to sit still for an hour-long TV show.

“I’m sure you can see that,” she said. “I’m very quick and very, I can’t really, I don’t watch. And if I did watch that first season, I would only zip quickly to see Kim and Kyle. I can’t sit there and watch, it could be the best show in the world.”

Hilton also told E! News she’s not a fan of watching herself on TV.

“You know what, I don’t watch it,” she said of “RHOBH.” “I’m not big on TV. I mean, I have watched it because it is a good idea to kind of get an idea of how you’re being portrayed and as they say, edited, but I pretty much know what I did and I said. I can’t just sit there and watch TV.”

