Kathy Hilton Reveals What She Should Have ‘Never’ Done on RHOBH

Kathy Hilton has a few regrets regarding filming of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The “friend of” the Housewives had major drama with her sister, Kyle Richards, while shooting the 12th season of the Bravo reality show earlier this year.

In the RHOBH season 12 trailer, Lisa Rinna was seen accusing Hilton of talking about her sister behind her back. “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours … I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna said in the preview scene.

Richards was also seen in tears as she said to her older sister, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

Hilton appeared stone-faced doing the confrontation.

Kathy Hilton Admitted She Regrets Talking About Her Sister

It is unclear exactly what Hilton said about her sister, but one thing is for certain: She wishes it never happened. In an April 2022 interview with E! News, Hilton revealed that things are now fine, but that she should have kept her mouth shut.

“You know, we’re sisters and we all enjoy each other when we’re together,” she told the outlet. “I don’t want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone.”

Hilton also confirms that she is on “friendly terms with Rinna, adding, “And I should not have said anything.”

Hilton’s Update Differs From That of RHOBH Co-star Garcelle Beauvais, Who Hinted that the Sisters’ Relationship is Still Strained

Hilton’s update came two weeks after fellow RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais was asked about the celebrity sisters’ relationship status. Beauvais had Hilton’s back all along, and previously weighed in on the RHOBH trailer, telling Page Six that “the Kathy thing, I don’t like.”

During an appearance on the April 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Beauvais was also about the rumored drama between Hilton and Richards. After host Andy Cohen asked her, “Garcelle, do you think you and Kathy Hilton are closer than she is with Kyle right now?” she responded, “Absolutely.”

Richards, who skipped her big sister’s birthday celebration in March, per Page Six, was not happy about Beauvais’ comment. During an Amazon Live, she revealed that she was “shocked’ and “hurt” by her co-star’s remark about her relationship with her sister.

“This is someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show,” Richards said. “She’s comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple of seasons to a lifetime of sisters. Regardless of whether Kathy and I are having issues, that was really hurtful.“

In a comment on the All About RH Instagram page, Richards also addressed the situation with Hilton.

“We are sisters.” She wrote. “Blood. Family goes through stuff. They have known each other for 2 seasons on a reality show. Regardless, the comment was not necessary.”

In addition to the Richards sisters and Beauvais, the RHOBH season 12 cast includes Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomers Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino.

