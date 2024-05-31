‘Real Housewives’ Star Explains Return After Season Hiatus

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton is returning to the franchise in a friend of role following a short hiatus.

Hilton has appeared on the show dozens of times throughout its 13 seasons. She was brought on for a larger role on seasons 11 and 12 before stepped away for season 13. Now, she’s officially filming again for season 14. The decision to return was relatively easy for Hilton.

“Well, I always had a great time, and I like all the girls. And I’m friendly with Jennifer Tilly because Sutton and I are very close,” Hilton said in an interview with “Housewives Nightcap.”

Hilton went on to describe the fun relationship that she’s built with Beverly Hills franchise newcomer, Bozoma Saint John.

“I was very intrigued by — I’d never met Boz, and she is something else. Wow. She is so bright. And I’ve watched her face and you know, at times she’s looking at all of this like we’re crazy, you know? So I said, ‘we’re worried that you’re not coming back.’ And so she was funny. She said, ‘I went into the ladies room, and I was looking for a window to try to escape,'” Hilton said.

Kathy Hilton Took a Season off Following a Fight With Lisa Rinna

Season 12 wasn’t the best time for Hilton as she got into a feud with former full-time star, Lisa Rinna. The two women were at odds when Rinna accused Hilton of talking badly about the rest of the cast, including her sister, Kyle Richards, after a night out in Utah.

“I had a good two years until that unfortunate last season. I was I just a friend so it was only a couple days a week. Literally a few hours, so I just did what I wanted to do. I did more than I would have had to do. They’re like, ‘You don’t have to do this.’ … You know what? You never say never,” Hilton told ET in December 2023.

Hilton’s presence on the show was certainly missed, but Bravo was able to convince her to make a “special appearance” on the reunion.

Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards Are in a ‘Good Place’

Hilton and Richards went through a period of time after the Rinna feud where they didn’t talk at all.

In October 2022, sources told TMZ that Richards and Hilton were “barely communicating.” Then, about four months later, Richards seemed to confirm that she and her older sister were still not on great terms.

“I haven’t seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while,” Richards told Page Six at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert on February 1, 2023.

Although the two women have had their fair share of ups and downs, their relationship seems to be back on track, just in time for the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During her interview with “Housewives Nightcap,” Hilton confirmed that she and Richards were all good.

