Kathy Hilton Reveals Whether or Not She Wants to Return to ‘RHOBH’

Kathy Hilton made her debut on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2021, and fans seemed to absolutely love what she brought to the show. Her quirky, funny commentary gave fans something to talk about for days after each episode, and Kathy seemed to be the perfect addition to the cast.

As the season has come to a close and fans await the airing of the four-part reunion special, many are wondering if Kathy will be asked to return for the next season of the show — and whether or not she would like to return.

Kathy, who met and married real estate salesman Richard Hilton back in 1979, doesn’t need the show for money (she has an estimated net worth of $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth), nor does she need the publicity, but it seems like she is genuinely enjoying her time with her sister, Kyle Richards, and the other “Housewives.”

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson that aired on September 30, 2021, Kathy revealed whether or not she’d like to return for the next season of the hit Bravo show.

Kathy Said She Would ‘Love’ to Return to ‘RHOBH’ Next Season





In her interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Kathy shared that she does want to return to the “Housewives” cast next season.

“Well, we first have to see if I’m invited back,” she told the former “American Idol” winner. “This Friday, we do the reunion…The reunion will be fun, but what I’m trying to say is, about two weeks after the reunion we find out if we’re invited back. I would love to, I had a lot of fun,” she explained.

Back in June 2021, Kathy told Entertainment Tonight that she loved being a part of the show in a “friend” role, but insisted that she wouldn’t ever be part of the main cast. “It’s like a girls’ club. I feel like I’m a member of a very special group of dynamic women — that have their drama — and I love to be in the middle of it,” she told the outlet, adding that she wasn’t even sure if she’d be at the reunion.

She also told the outlet that she would “never hold a diamond,” but it sounds like that has changed — drastically — over the past few months.

Kathy Is the Third Richards Sister to Appear on ‘RHOBH’

Although both of her sisters — Kyle Richards and Kim Richards — have appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it took a bit of time for them to convince Kathy to join the show.

Kim joined the cast in season one along with her sister Kyle, according to Us Weekly. She remained on board as a “full-time cast member for five seasons, before switching to a guest role for seasons six and seven. While she did not appear in season 8, she filmed cameos for seasons nine and 10,” the outlet reported.

Kyle has been a staple since day one, and while some fans think that it’s time for her to go, thanks, in part, to her boring storyline, it doesn’t look like Kyle is going anywhere — especially now that Kathy has joined the cast.

Kathy and Kyle went through a period of time where they didn’t speak, which has been brought up on the current season, according to People magazine, so their bond on the show seems extremely special. They seem to really like doing this together, which could be why Kathy is hoping to stay on board.

