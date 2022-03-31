RHOBH Star Wants ‘Full Control’ of the Show: Report

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star may be planning a big move.

A new report suggests that Kathy Hilton, the eldest sister of RHOBH OGs Kim Richards and Kyle Richards, wants a bigger piece of the Housewives pie.

Hilton hasn’t really paid her due yet on RHOBH. She has appeared on one season thus far as a “friend of” the Housewives, where she provided more comic relief than drama. But her second season on the Bravo reality show, which will premiere later this year, is already rumored to be explosive.

In addition to Hilton and her sister Kyle Richards, the new season of RHOBH will star Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as newly announced cast members Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino, according to Us Weekly.

An Insider Claims Kathy Hilton Wants to ‘Control’ RHOBH With Her Own Connections

Hilton may be a relative newcomer on RHOBH, but an insider claims she wants more power on the hit Bravo franchise. A source told Radar Online that Hilton is “no fool” and that she is working hard behind the scenes of the reality TV hit.

“She knows exactly what she is doing and will not rest until she has full control of the franchise,” the insider told the outlet of Hilton. “Currently Kathy is interviewing all her close friends and working with them to make sure they get cast on the show. Kathy knows exactly what the producers are looking for and as the mother who created Paris Hilton, she knows how to make someone into a star.”

“Her plan is to pack the show with close friends who will be loyal to her,” the source continued. “The show is a game of numbers. If you can control the most of cast members you will win. There has been no one in the history of the franchise who has referred more people to the casting people than Kathy Hilton.”

Fans Won’t See Kathy Hilton on RHOBH Season 12 as Much as They Saw Her Last Season

Kyle Richards has already teased that Hilton won’t be as visible on the upcoming 12th season of RHOBH as she was for season 11. In an interview with People magazine, Richards said her older sister was busy with family obligations when filming for the Bravo reality show took place last fall.

“She doesn’t show up as much this season because she was busy doing Paris’ wedding and all of that,” Richards told the outlet. “But she’s definitely there and she’s always funny.”

Hilton originally joined RHOBH in season 11, and she specifically wanted to be a “friend of” the Housewives. A source told Page Six at the time that she felt it would be “easier” to sign on as a “friend” instead of a full-time cast member so she could just show up for filming when she wanted to.

There has been a lot of speculation about Hilton’s future on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but when Entertainment Tonight asked her if she would return for another season, she replied, “Of course, I will.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back