RHOBH Fans Think Kathy Hilton Needs to Bring More Next Season

Kathy Hilton could be in for a rough ride next season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The “friend of” the Housewives was a breakout star for season 11, but she reportedly refused to film for the 12th season of the show unless she was paid more money, per TMZ. An insider told People that Hilton negotiated the terms of her second season of the show and will return as a “friend of” the cast on a recurring basis. T

he RHOBH cast also includes Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards, as well as Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Hilton’s paycheck has not been confirmed, but there were reports that she negotiated a $2 million payday for her return to the Bravo reality show.

Some Fans Aren’t Buying Hilton’s ‘Ditzy’ Act & Others Say She Needs to Bring More Next Season

On her first season on RHOBH, Hilton downed a Red Bull before bed, lugged a box fan into her room during a girls’ trip, and confused Garcelle Beauvais for her sister, Kyle Richards. She also famously asked, “Who is Hunky Dory?” when someone used the phrase.

But some fans think Hilton’s “ditzy” persona is all an act and that she’s trying to do a “mature” version of her daughter Paris’ “dumb blonde act.”

In response to a Reddit thread about Hilton, some fans said they don’t get all the “hype” about her.

“I don’t understand all the hype behind Kathy Hilton,” one Redditor wrote. “I understand she asked for $2million to return. If Bravo pays that they’re nuts. Her entire character is BS.”

“She’s so boring and seems essentially to be a fake character,” another agreed. “She doesn’t bring anything of value to the conversations except ‘comic relief’ and I don’t find her funny at all.”

“I believe the ditzyness is an act,” added another.

“She was supposed to have been going after Lisa Rinna last season because of Kim,” another fan revealed of Hilton’s first season on the show. “That was only a rumor but I expected more than what she gave. It was disappointing.”

“I felt frustration at how much she DIDN’T do,” another agreed. “I think if she had defended garcelle/sutton or confronted erika it would have gone a LONG way with the girls, because they were so intimidated by her. but she didn’t.“

“I feel like it’s unfair because as you have these other castmates sharing all the details of their everyday lives, she gives no insight into her life,” another added. “I know nothing more about her or her life than I did before, other than she sleeps with a fan.”

Others predicted that if Hilton successfully commanded a huge paycheck for a sidekick role, she could be in for some trouble from the long-term veterans on the show.

“She may have enjoyed her first season…but she won’t enjoy her second. With that pay bump, she will have the attention of Rinna and Erika. They will make her work for it,” one fan predicted.

“If they’re shelling out she better bring some actual drama and not just some hunky dory bulls***,” another wrote.

“So hoping she gets a villain edit next season,” another added.

“She is overhyped, overproduced, and probably now overpaid. Over her.” wrote another viewer.

Kathy Hilton Has Said She Has No Interest in Being a Full-Time Housewife, But Her Rumored Paycheck is Bigger Than Some of Her Co-Stars’

Hilton has said she would never consider signing on as a full-time Housewife. When E! News asked her if she’d ever consider a full time role on the Bravo reality show, she replied, “The answer to that is no, that I will never do. That I can say, ‘No I will not.’”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton said she loves being in the middle of the “girls club” drama in the show, but she drew the line at ever being more than a “friend” to the cast.

“I will never hold a diamond, ever, that I can tell you,” she said in June 2021. “I have a lot on my plate right now and working on some interesting, exciting things. I wouldn’t have time.”

It’s unclear how much Hilton was paid for her debut season as a “friend” on RHOBH. According to Us Weekly, longtime full-time RHOBH star Erika Jayne earned $600,000 for season 11, so if Hilton’s rumored return paycheck is accurate she could be one of the highest-paid stars on the show.

