Kathy Hilton Explains Her Role in RHOBH Season 14

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans were thrilled to learn that after taking a season off, Kathy Hilton would be returning to the franchise for season 14 as a “Friend of the Housewives” after appearing in the same recurring capacity in seasons 11 and 12.

In a June 2024 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Hilton opened up about how the season is going and how she is hoping to interact with the group this year.

“I said to [my sister and RHOBH star Kyle Richards], ‘I’m happy to be in the middle and hear your side, hear [their side] and help out,” Kathy told the outlet, adding that she’s hoping to fill a “moderator” role this season more than she had previously. “I think [Kyle] prefers [that]. If she needs me, I will [step in].”

What Does Kathy Hilton Think of the RHOBH Newcomers?

Hilton elaborated on her intentions to play middle-man this season and share her feelings about any interpersonal conflict in the group openly and honestly, telling Page Six, “I don’t want to see anybody drive anybody off a cliff. That’s not cool. Look, nobody’s life is perfect, everybody goes through something and it makes us stronger.”

Hilton also opened up about her interactions with the newest Beverly Hills “Housewife”, marketing executive Bozoma St. John. “She’s a boss girl … she’s a serious businesswoman. I was actually afraid [for her] because some of our silly stuff … I can roll my [sleeves] up and get silly, I don’t care. I said to her, ‘Are we scaring you off? We hope that you’re going to come back,'” Hilton shared. “She was like, ‘I was just in the bathroom and I was looking for a window to try and escape!’ And so we all laughed. But I think it’s a fun experience for her.”

Hilton also has a connection with RHOBH’s newest Friend, actor Jennifer Tilly. Hilton previously explained to Access Hollywood that the pair are friendly through their mutual connection, Sutton Stracke.

Hilton shared a photo of herself and her younger sister on April 11 after a night out at a fundraiser for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, and soon after some fans noticed that Hilton was also photographed with their former RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna at the event.

This marked Hilton and Rinna’s first public reunion since the RHOBH season 12 reunion special, where the pair fought, with Hilton even calling Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

Although Rinna and Hilton both left the series after season 12, with neither rushing to rekindle their friendship, they have put their fight behind them. Hilton shared in a November 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance that Rinna had even sent her a peace offering.

“I received the most beautiful, giant flower bouquet, and a beautiful card. And I called her to thank her, and we talked for about 20 minutes,” Hilton said. When host Andy Cohen followed up to ask if there was peace between them Hilton said, “Absolutely, she’s doing well, and I’m very happy for her. We always had such a good time.”

