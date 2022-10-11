Kathy Hilton Shares ‘Sisters’ Post Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama With Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton’s rocky relationship with her sister Kyle Richards was a major storyline on the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In 2021, the socialite joined the cast of the Bravo reality show as a “friend of” alongside her younger sister, who is a main cast member. Middle Richards sister, Kim, was a cast member on the show in its first few seasons, but she is no longer a Housewives star.

Over the years, viewers have seen the sisters’ tense family dynamic play out, but season 12 went to a new level when Hilton had a meltdown during a girls trip to Aspen, which was spawned after a DJ at a private club refused to play a Michael Jackson song for her, according to a report by Radar Online.

While the freak-out was not captured by Bravo’s cameras, co-star Lisa Rinna claimed to have witnessed Hilton bashing her sister Kyle and threatening to “ruin” her family.

Hilton later apologized to her sister on camera. “I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone,” she told E! News.

“You know, I had said some things out of frustration, that I was feeling personally,” she also told Entertainment Tonight. “I said some things that I should not have said.”

“That is a rumor I would like to clear up — Kim and I have never had a problem,” Hilton added of her middle sibling. “I mean, like all sisters, we’ve had a little something here or there… but we get along very, very well.”

Kathy Hilton Posted a Video of Herself Dancing With Her ‘Sisters’

Amid the “RHOBH” drama, Hilton posted an Instagram video that some fans considered to be major shade at her sisters Kyle and Kim. In the clip, the mom of four was seen dancing to the Michael Jackson song “The Way You Make Me Feel” with pals LaToya Jackson and Brenda Richie, the ex-wife of singer Lionel Richie. As the trio danced, the phrases, “Love my sisters,” “Missing our brother Michael,” and “We are family” flashed onscreen.

“Love my sisters @latoyajackson @brendarichie,” Hilton captioned the clip posted on October 5, 2022, the same day as the “RHOBH” season 12 finale aired—and an episode that Hilton did not appear in at all.

“I love you more Kathy,” Jackson replied in the comment section.

Fans reacted to say they thought the post was shady against Richards’ real sisters. Some posted clapping hands and fire emoji.

“The shade of it all,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Hahaha keeping very cool with all this shade,” another agreed.

“I am just loving all this shade!!! “ another wrote.

Others felt bad for Richards’ real siblings.

“That’s such a dig at you actual sisters! Messed up,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m gagged at the shade of it all,” another agreed. “I thought you were better than that @kathyhilton damn now I feel really sorry for [Kyle Richards]. This is too much. “

La Toya Jackson & Brenda Richie Defended Kathy Hilton on Social Media

Hilton did get support from her “sisters” on social media. On Twitter, Jackson revealed that she was not buying Rinna’s claim that Hilton had a total meltdown off-camera.

“I’ve known @KathyHilton since grade school and I’ve never known her to have a temper tantrum and it’s simply difficult for me to believe. Sending love to you Kathy!” Jackson wrote.

In addition, Richie reshared several tweets that supported Hilton. She retweeted a fan post that said, “Even LaToya has stepped in to defend Kathy. Rinna really messed with the RIGHT ONE this time. She’s done. “

A second post featured Hilton wearing a crown, with the caption, “When you’re not even in the episode but you’re still taking down b***es left and right #RHOBH #KathyHilton.”

