RHOBH Star’s Daughter Shocked Her With a Life-Changing Secret

The daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton completely left her mom floored when she introduced her newborn son to her. Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum chose to keep their baby news a complete secret from the world — including their families — welcoming Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum via surrogate without telling a soul.

Now, the heiress is explaining how she told her mom — and how her mom reacted — in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “I was holding the baby on my shoulder with a blanket over him, and then I just sat down. She’s like, ‘What is that?’ And I was like, ‘A baby … meet your grandson,'” Paris Hilton recalled.

“She’s like, ‘Is this yours?’ And she starts crying. She’s like, ‘Let me hold him. He’s the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen in my life. Oh, he’s so beautiful.’ She was just in tears,” Paris Hilton added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Bought Her Mom a Chanel Handbag to Make Her Feel Better

Paris Hilton announced the birth of her baby boy on January 24, 2023. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned an Instagram post of the baby’s hand wrapped around her thumb. She told her mom the news not much sooner.

Paris Hilton previously opened up about her decision to keep her son a secret. “My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves,” she told Harper’s Bazaar after announcing the birth of her first child.

On the February 22, 2023, episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast, Paris Hilton elaborated a bit on her devision.

“Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything be just mine,” she said.

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Paris Hilton admitted that she bought her mom a Chanel bag to try to soften the blow of her revealing that she kept her baby news a secret.

“I was like, if I give her Chanel first, maybe she won’t be so upset that I didn’t tell her about this,” she explained.

Kathy Hilton Has Been Spending a Lot of Time With Her New Grandson

Despite being kept in the dark throughout Paris Hilton’s journey to motherhood, Kathy Hilton has taken on the role of Phoenix’s grandmother without any hard feelings.

“Oh my God, he’s an angel,” Kathy Hilton told Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 12, 2023. “You know what, I just walk right in and storm right into the nursery and pick him up, and he’s so sweet,” she added.

On March 13, 2023, Paris Hilton stopped by “The Tonight Show” to chat with Jimmy Fallon about her life as a new mom.

“He is such an angel, he’s the best. I’m just so obsessed with him, I feel my heart is going to explode,” she said. Later on in the episode, she shared that her mom has been popping over the house quite a bit.

“[My mom’s] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced. I’m like, ‘Mom, when did you get here?’ ‘Oh, I’ve been here for hours,'” Paris Hilton joked.

Kathy Hilton has shared a couple of photos of her new grandson on Instagram.

“My husband Rick and I are so overwhelmed & filled with joy to share our newest grandson, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. We are so thrilled for Paris & Carter & look forward to all the happy memories we will make as a family,” she captioned a pic of him on February 23, 2023.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Takes Shot at Lisa Vanderpump, Jokes She ‘Paid’ Raquel Leviss for Drama