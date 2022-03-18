Why Kathy Hilton’s Sisters Were Missing From Her Birthday Dinner

Kathy Hilton celebrated her 63rd birthday this week with a big dinner but fans were quick to notice a couple of faces missing from the guests. Hilton’s sisters Kyle and Kim Richards were both absent from the star-studded event at Craig’s, although there were plenty of other “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members in attendance.

Page Six reported exclusively that the absentee sisters didn’t miss Hilton’s wedding due to any issues among the siblings but simply had other commitments. According to the publication, sources said they’re “on good terms” but Kyle Richards was “filming” and Kim Richards “had a commitment” with one of her daughters.

The same day, Kyle Richards shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing a cameraman and possibly some producers inside her home, the outlet wrote, but it wasn’t to film RHOBH since the 12th season has already wrapped. In terms of Kim Richards’ family commitment, there was no additional information provided.

Other RHOBH Stars Attended Hilton’s Dinner & Fans Were Quick to Comment About the Sisters’ Absence

Hilton posted a photo of her dinner in West Hollywood, which took place two days after her real birthday. The photo showed several RHOBH stars in attendance, like Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. Raye Resnick was also present to celebrate the star’s special day, as were Christine Chu of “Bling Empire” and Nick Jonas.

Fans were quick to note that the sisters were absent from the party and that neither of them posted a tribute to Hilton’s 63rd. Despite that, Page Six reported that sources said they’re doing well. “Where are your sisters, @kathyhilton? Happy Birthday!” one fan asked in the comments of Hilton’s post. “Where’s @kylerichards18 ?” another said.

One person commented, “So Kyle can manufacture literally ANYTHING else but can’t manage to break away from filming for her sister’s birthday party? I’m sensing some sheisty excuses here.”

The Sisters Have Notoriously Feuded in the Past

The three sisters have had their issues in the past, as fans know, with some of the drama documented on RHOBH. Kyle and Kim Richards fell out during the first season after Kyle spilled on camera that Kim was an alcoholic. The incident “hurt” Hilton, she revealed in 2020, and she said she didn’t speak to Kyle “for a long time” because of that.

Another contentious issue was Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky leaving Hilton & Hyland to form The Agency, his own real estate company. As fans know, Hilton & Hyland was founded by Hilton’s husband Rick Hilton. To add more fuel to the fire, Kyle Richards started developing a series in 2015 that she said was loosely based on their mother, against the wishes of Hilton and Kim Richards.

Things have improved since then and Hilton appeared on season 11 of RHOBH as a “friend” and will return in that role for season 12, much to the delight of Bravo fans. Kyle Richards, on the other hand, is set to return as a Housewife while Kim’s possible return is still up in the air.

