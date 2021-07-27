Kathy Hilton Explains Her New TV Show Concept

Kathy Hilton wants to take her pranking to the next level.

During a recent interview with Bustle, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she has an idea for a new TV show, which would center around her pranking people in Uber cars.

“I would love to be an Uber driver, and sell treats in the front seat. I’d like to have a thermos of coffee, gifts in the trunk, snacks, food, LA Dodgers hats, things that they could shop,” Hilton told Bustle. “And I would love for them to tell me where to turn. And then I’m just going to go the wrong way and drive them crazy.”

Hilton continued, “And then ask them if they would like a coffee or a treat, and then say to them, ‘That will be 35 cents for the coffee.’ And we have gifts. Where are you going? You’re going down to the beach, you need sunblock? Towels? A beach hat? And have all these things, but then give these very minimal prices. And then explain to them that we’re going to pull over, because we have to kind of settle this up, because this is not part of the Uber. Twenty-five cents, 10 cents for the doughnut. Wouldn’t it be funny?”

Although she’s only been on the show now for one season, Hilton has made a mark on her fellow castmates and Bravo fans with her sense of humor and funny one-liners, such as ‘who is Hunky-Dory?” And, during their cast trip to Lake Tahoe, Hilton pretended to chug martinis but later revealed that it was actually made of water instead of alcohol.

Kyle Richards Admitted That Her Sister Is ‘so Funny’

During a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton’s sister and fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Kyle Richards, admitted that Hilton has a great sense of humor.

“This is a perfect example of people thinking they know a public figure and then getting to see them in a different light like this,” Richards said about Hilton. “She’s just so funny. She’s just so in her own world sometimes. She makes me laugh. A lot of times — most of the time — you’ll see on the show she doesn’t know that she’s so funny to us, but she’s also very funny when she’s intentionally funny. It’s when she doesn’t know she’s funny that really kills me, though.”

Richards also added, “She’s been using Twitter as an answering service for years. ‘Can you guys please tell Kyle and Paris to call me? I’m trying to get a hold of them.’ People would message me on Instagram, ‘Your sister’s looking for you. Can you call her?’ Strangers! This is something I would try to explain to people before and I was like, ‘I don’t think you understand my sister. It’s nothing you’ve ever experienced.'”

Hilton’s Daughter Isn’t Sure if Her Mom Will Appear as a ‘Full-Time’ Housewife

Even though Hilton has been a hit on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of,” her daughter, Nicky Hilton, admitted that she isn’t sure if her mom would ever appear on the show full-time.

“I do not think she would,” Hilton told People on July 12, 2021. “I don’t think she has time for it. It’s a full-time job.”

Hilton continued, telling the outlet, “I am watching. I [was] absolutely hesitant because I watched the show and I know how drama-filled it is. But I like that she has managed to stay out of it for now. We’ll see!”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

