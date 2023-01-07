Fans Think Kathy Hilton ‘Won’ RHOBH War With Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna’s recently announced departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has viewers talking.

In a statement to People magazine on January 5, 2023, Rinna said her exit from the Bravo reality show was a mutual decision between her and Bravo. But some fans aren’t buying it – and others think the move is a result of a former co-star’s demands.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Kathy Hilton ‘Won’ Her War With Lisa Rinna

Rinna’s eighth and final season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was drama-filled. The RHOBH veteran called out co-star Kathy Hilton during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, accusing her of making a scene off-camera and threatening to ruin Bravo and destroy her sister Kyle Richards’ family. At the RHOBH reunion, Hilton called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood” and accused her of scrambling for a storyline because her contract was coming up.

Hilton, who has been a “friend” on the show for the past two seasons, told TMZ she would not return for season 13 if Rinna and Erika Jayne remained on the cast.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed],” she said in October 2022. “If it was completely the same, absolutely not, because I feel they are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.” Hilton added that the “bullies” are both “desperate for a storyline” and will throw anyone under the bus. She reiterated that she would “absolutely” would not come back to RHOBH if the exact same cast as season 12 was still in place.

Following Rinna’s exit news, some fans crowned Hilton the winner.

“Lmao I guess Kathy Hilton won,” a Twitter user wrote. “Kathy Hilton won this round,” another agreed.

“Kathy Hilton called Lisa Rinna the biggest bully in Hollywood and then she got booted from the show. Kathy wins,” added another.

“Kathy Hilton said Rinna must go. So Rinna is gone now lol,” another wrote.

“Lisa Rinna out at #RHOBH. She messed with the bull and got the horns. Don’t f*** with Kathy Hilton,” another chimed in.

On Instagram, another fan pointed out that Bravo’s sister network Peacock “has ongoing projects” with Hilton’s daughters Paris and Nicky, as well as with Kyle Richards, and that the network might want to keep Hilton happy.

As of this writing, Hilton has not publicly commented on Rinna’s exit from RHOBH.

Andy Cohen Previously Said Ultimatums Do Not Work

Cohen previously addressed speculation about Hilton’s comments. During the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon in October 2022, the Bravo host confirmed there have been Real Housewives cast members who’ve threatened to not “come back to the show if this person’s on it.’”

“It doesn’t really work,” Cohen said. “Especially in the early years, there were times when people would say [they won’t come back]… [But we’d say], ‘Well, this is the group.’”

In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Cohen elaborated and said he would never want a Housewife star to be on a cast she is unhappy with.

“Being on The Housewives, it’s something that I everyone who’s on the show I want them to be excited about being on the show and have a level of you know a desire to be on the show and feel great about it,” he said. “And so, it’s we’ve had this situation before with other Housewives who said ”look this isn’t my group I don’t want to interact with X person or Y person.’ And so it’s totally, that’s their decision.”

