Kathy Hilton Shades Paris Hilton’s Husband as a ‘Groomzilla’ & More

Things weren’t all hunky-dory while planning Paris Hilton’s November 2021 wedding.

During a recent January 24 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hilton appeared alongside her daughter, Paris Hilton, to play a game on-air where they gave advice to viewers. However, the conversation quickly turned to Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum, while they were answering a question.

“This one says, ‘I really want to quit my job and travel, but I’m afraid of finding work when I’m back. Should I just do it anyway?'” Fallon said.

“I know who wrote this question…” Hilton responded. “I think I do. I think it’s the Octopus, Carter.”

When Fallon asked them to explain who the octopus was, Hilton’s daughter explained, “She calls Carter the groomzilla and the octopus.”

“Because he’s got his mitts into everything,” Hilton said.





The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star continued later on in the segment about their wedding, “Paris is right, she goes, ‘Mommy, he means well,’ but he was offending me. He was calling the cake place, he was calling the band, he was calling the party planner, the hotels, everything… I said, this is not normal.”

Hilton Previously Said That She Was ‘Exhausted’ by Planning Her Daughter’s Wedding

Before Hilton’s wedding in November 2021, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appeared on E’s! Daily Pop, where she revealed that she was “exhausted” by her daughter’s wedding.

“I’m in it a lot more than I planned on being in it,” Hilton said during her November 2 appearance. “I’m exhausted. I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you’d see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I’m almost in it as much as she is.”

During her appearance, she also referenced Hilton’s husband as an “octopus” once again.

“In the beginning, he was all over the place,” Hilton explained about Reum. “I call him an octopus. He’s got his hands in everything. But I could do this wedding with my hands tied behind my back and that mask on.”

Hilton Doesn’t Want to Make Her Daughters Appear on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though Hilton and her daughters have made plenty of appearances together in the past, the star explained in a July 2021 interview with Footwear News that she wouldn’t want to make her daughters appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I wouldn’t ask them because I feel that that would be taking advantage,” Hilton revealed at the time. “They’re very, very busy.”

Hilton continued, explaining that the one exception would be if she was filming a charity event or something like that. “I want to do one charity event for dogs and then for this other very special group, but I want to keep it a secret,” Hilton said, adding that her daughters probably “would want to stop by and say hi.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production and is expected to air sometime later this year.

