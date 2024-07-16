Kathy Wakile Responds to Melissa Gorga’s Suggestion That They Reconcile When They’re Neighbors

Kathy Wakile reacted to Melissa Gorga’s suggestion that they may be able to reconcile once they become neighbors.

After Gorga revealed that her husband Joe’s estranged first cousin bought a lot across from their custom-built Franklin Lakes, NJ mansion, Wakile appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” for the first time in a decade.

On July 14, Wakile responded after Cohen said, “I heard on ‘Jeff Lewis Live’ that y’all are building a house right by Melissa’s new house.”

Wakile did not hide her sarcasm. “Yeah. Melissa Way. Apparently, she owns the street,” she cracked. “Yes, we are [building a house] on the same street]. I’ve had my eye on that house forever,” the former RHONJ star added.

While Wakile was joking about the street name, she wasn’t kidding when fellow guest Jennifer Aydin asked what she thought of Gorga’s comments about them getting “back together.”

“It’s very convenient,” Wakile said of Melissa Gorga’s intentions.

Cohen noted that if they’re going to be neighbors anyway, it would be “better to be friendly neighbors.”

But Wakile hinted that the prospect is unlikely. “Not to be boastful but each property is at least an acre to two acres. So, you don’t see each other,” she said.

Wakile’s not-so-positive update comes weeks after her husband Richie, seemingly reacted negatively to Gorga’s interview with Lewis. In an Instagram story reshared by About the Real Housewives just after Gorga’s June 2024 interview with Lewis, Richie posted a photo of an airplane with the message, “Move the [expletive] on.”

Fans Reacted to Kathy Wakile’s Shady Response

Wakile appeared on RHONJ as both a full-time cast member and “friend” from seasons 3 to 7. But she and her sister Rosie Pierri became embroiled in a family feud with Gorga and his sister Teresa Giudice.

Given the timing of Wakile’s surprise “Watch What Happens Live” cameo, some fans felt Cohen was being “messy” by inviting her on his show.

“What’s weird and convenient is Andy having her on the show after all this time? Why??” one commenter asked on Instagram.

“Kathy is Salty. I listened to that interview. Melissa didn’t say anything negative about Kathy,” another added.

“Melissa didn’t say anything bad, it was actually very nice… so who is stirring up [expletive] Not everything is a plot… 🙄 All these Jersey people are getting so unbearable,” another agreed.

On his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen told fans that Wakile’s cameo on WWHL was about nothing more than “seeing an old friend.”

Melissa Gorga Said She Hoped Her Husband & His Cousin Would Make Up

The family drama started when Melissa Gorga appeared on “Jeff Lewis Live” in late June 2024.

During her interview with Lewis, Melissa Gorga was asked if she was currently speaking terms with Wakile and her husband Richie. The RHONJ star then revealed that the Wakiles “just bought the lot” across the street from her.

“They are building a house diagonal from me across the street on my street, literally,” Gorga said, adding, “It’s funny everyone moves to my street,” she added. “Like I lived on the other street first also and then, you know, my sister-in-law [Giudice] moved onto the street. And then now I’m on this street and now Kathy’s moving across the street.”

Gorga also shared that she hoped her husband would bump into his cousin sometime on their shared street. She noted that Kathy Wakile is “a good person” and was “a good cousin” to her husband before their falling out.

After Lewis suggested that Gorga facilitate a reconciliation between the cousins once Wakile moves in, she agreed. “I’m going to do it because it is what I want for [Joe] and I think deep down inside he wants it too,” the RHONJ star said.