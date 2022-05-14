Ex-Housewife Begs ‘Daddy’ Andy Cohen for a Job

A former “Real Housewives” star is trying to get Andy Cohen‘s attention on social media — but it doesn’t seem to be working.

Katie Rost appeared on season 1 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” but was demoted to a “friend of” role for season 2. She was eventually phased out though she still makes appearances on the show. However, she claims that Bravo fired her, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Now, Rost wants her full-time Housewives status back, and has been begging Cohen to bring her back to the show. Cohen has yet to publicly acknowledge Rost’s persistent attempts to get re-hired.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rost Has Been Begging Cohen for a Job for Weeks

Over the past month or so, Rost has been on a mission to get her job back, and she has taken to social media in an attempt to do so. It started with an Instagram apology to Cohen that she uploaded on April 13, 2022.

“I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work. And I’m hot and amazing and so I’m issuing this statement publicly,” she captioned a photo of herself.

From there, Rost decided to capitalize on a big moment in Cohen’s life by asking him to bring her back to RHOP in the comments section of his baby announcement.

“HERE’S LUCY,” Cohen wrote, introducing his newborn daughter on Instagram on April 29, 2022.

“Congrats @bravoandy on Lucy (still need a job bro, I will keep asking). Katie never gives up baby,” Rost wrote in the comments section of the post, according to Queens of Bravo. It appears as though she has since deleted the comment.

Rost’s Latest Attempt to Get Cohen’s Attention Was on May 9, 2022

On May 9, 2022, Rost made another attempt to get her job back.

“Andy, Rost wants attention. She is a terrible child! She is super f****** annoying. But she wants daddy to give her a job. ( if it doesn’t work out the welfare office will step …. But they need evidence she tried…. It’s a rule .. and stuff,” she captioned a post.

Several people commented on Rost’s post, including a current RHOP star.

“Girl. Don’t give them any attention. Live your life doll,” wrote RHOP star Mia Thornton.

And while some people thought that Rost has been going a bit overboard with her consistent posts about getting back on Bravo, several social media users want to see her back — and they commented such.

“I liked Katie on the show. She’s a absolutely gorgeous woman, fun, and owns her hot mess. Bring her back @bravoandy I feel like Katie has a lot of baggage to unpack,” one person commented.

“YES!! Bring Katie back! She’s gorgeous and she’s funny and I’d love to see her go up against Candace!!!” someone else added, also tagging Cohen.

“She’s good TV! Bring her back! @bravoandy,” a third Instagram user said.

“@bravoandy take immediate action right now and give her a champagne flute,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Issues Public Apology to Andy Cohen