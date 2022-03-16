Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Defends Jussie Smollett on Instagram

Former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Katie Rost is in actor Jussie Smollett’s corner as he begins his 150-day prison sentence.

In an Instagram post on March 12, Rost re-posted a photo of Smollett that actor Indya Moore had posted. In the caption, Rost wrote, “I stand with a brother who has no reason to be locked up for this. Ridiculous. They love locking us up for a lie. Nope. They lie constantly, consistently, and under color of law. Decade. Century and Day after damn day. Unacceptable.”

According to The Chicago Tribune, in December 2021, Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct after reporting to the police that he was a victim of a hate crime in January 2019. Smollett’s report and account of the incident turned out to be false. At the time, Smollett claimed that he was attacked in the early hours of the morning outside of a Subway in the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago, alleging that two men yelled slurs at him, tied a “makeshift” noose around his neck, and poured bleach on him.

Smollett was sentenced on March 10 to 150 days in a Chicago prison, in addition to being sentenced to 30 months of probation, according to The Chicago Tribune. Smollett was also ordered to pay $130,160 in restitution and pay the maximum fine of $25,000.

Rost was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” during season 1 and then made a return as a “friend of” during season 4.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Showed Support for Smollett When He First Reported the Hate Crime

Before it was ruled that Smollett’s report to the police was false, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey expressed her support for the star on Instagram after the incident in 2019, as recorded by Bravo’s The Daily Dish at the time.

“Woke up to the sad & devastating news of my dear friend [Jussie Smollett] being the victim of a homophobic attack by two ignorant, racist, disgusting individuals in Chicago,” Bailey wrote, according to the outlet. “Those of you that know Jussie know that he is one of the sweetest, kindest, most giving & most loving human beings on the planet. No one deserves what happened to him! I am shocked, devastated and heartbroken.”

At the time, Bailey wasn’t the only celebrity who supported Smollett when the initial news of the attack surfaced. According to Page Six, singer Katy Perry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the Rev. Al Sharpton were among those who backed Smollett in January 2019.

Smollett Still Maintains His Innocence

According to The Chicago Tribune, Smollett maintained that he was innocent during his sentencing hearing on March 10, telling Judge James Linn, “I respect you, your honor, I respect your decision. Jail time? I am not suicidal. … If anything happens to me in there I did not do it to myself!”

During the sentencing, Linn told Smollett that he believed Smollett was just looking for fame, according to the outlet. “You wanted to make yourself more famous,” Linn said, as noted by The Chicago Tribune. “And for a while it worked. The lights were on you. You were actually throwing a national pity party for yourself.”

