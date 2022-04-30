Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Asks Andy Cohen for a Job in Comment on Photo of Baby Lucy

Andy Cohen has welcomed a new baby into his home, introducing Lucy Cohen to the world on April 29, 2022.

Cohen took to social media to share the first photo of his newborn daughter, who was born in New York City via surrogate.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” Cohen captioned a photo of himself holding the infant.

Within minutes, Instagram users started commenting on the post, most sending Cohen congratulatory messages. However, there was on person who saw an opportunity to get Cohen’s attention — and that was former full-time “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, Katie Rost.

Rost Asked Cohen to Bring Her Back to Housewives in the Comments Section of His Baby Announcement

While Cohen received hundreds of messages on social media following his surprise announcement, there was one comment in particular that wasn’t like the rest.

“Congrats @bravoandy on Lucy (still need a job bro, I will keep asking). Katie never gives up baby,” Rost wrote in the comments section of the post, according to Queens of Bravo. It appears as though she has since deleted the comment.

Several people took to Reddit to discuss Ross’ forward question.

“Truly love that she didn’t even finish the sentence congratulating Andy and Lucy before full-sending it into her needing a job lol,” one person wrote on a thread about Rost’s comment.

“Second hand embarrassment is REAAAL,” another comment read.

“She is sad,” a third person wrote.

All of the comments about Rost weren’t negative however, and some RHOP fans want her to return to the franchise.

“Please, please bring Ms. Rost back,” one Instagram user said.

“It’s cute and funny,” someone else added.

Rost Issued Cohen a Public Apology

On April 13, 2022, Rost took to Instagram to apologize to Cohen — and to let him know that she wants to continue on RHOP.

Rost appeared on the first season of the show but was demoted to a “friend of” shortly thereafter. Although she still makes appearances on the series, Rost believes that Bravo fired her, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

“I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work . And I’m hot and amazing and so I’m issuing this statement publicly,” Rost captioned an Instagram post.

The apology came after fans say Rost said some insulting things to Cohen, including calling him dumb. Several fans of RHOP really enjoy Rost on the show, and while she is thought to be filming some scenes for the new season, many would like to see her holding a champagne glass again.

