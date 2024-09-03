‘Housewives’ OG Responds to Rumors She’s Dating Former Co-Star’s Ex-Husband

Former “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Katie Rost made headlines after sharing a photo with her former co-star Monique Samuels’ ex-husband Chris Samuels on August 29.

“I flirt hard and when I see a good one; I go for it #og #rhop #potomac when Mr. S steps into the building …Katie says ……. Oh yes 🙌 he is such an incredible human #katievibes (thanks for welcoming me back to Potomac) side note, all clothes are Marc Jacob’s for me,” Rost captioned her post with Chris, which was liked by fellow RHOP alum Candiace Dillard Bassett.

“Don’t get caught up in no mess girl! We got proof Monique can fight! Lolol ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂,” one user commented, referring to Monique and Dillard Bassett’s physical altercation in season 5. Rost was quick to defend Monique in a reply, writing, “Monique is my friend. Don’t talk s*** about her. She is an incredibly good friend and I love her very much.”

“This is a Alexis and Shannon Fiasco! #RHOC,” another user wrote, drawing a comparison to the “Orange County” Housewives.

Katie Rost Insists She Isn’t With Chris Samuels

Rost has posted multiple times in the days following her initial photo with Chris went live to debunk any rumors that may have started as a result.

In another August 29 post, Rost shared a headline that read “Katie Rost Seemingly Confirms Chris Samuels Romance” with the caption, “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

In a post from August 30, Rost mentioned bringing Dillard Bassett into things. In the post, Rost shared a screenshot of a fan using a reaction gif of Dillard Bassett in response to her initial post with Chris. She wrote in the caption, “I’m literally calling candy pants cause … I did NOT a thing! I maybe did like a few things.”

In another August 30 post, she shared a screenshot of an old quote Monique gave where she said Rost was “down-to-earth” and added a message to Monique in her caption, along with a formal apology. “Mo, I’m your girl. I would never. And you totally understand that this is bulls***. I’m home. I hope to see you and I would NEVER have sex with Chris. I am deeply sorry if me saying I flirted with him. Which I did …. Dude, you know me,” Rost wrote to her friend.

When Did Monique & Chris Samuels Get Divorced?

Monique and Chris exited RHOP after season 5 ended in late 2020. The couple had one more stint on reality television together, appearing in the first season of “Love & Marriage: DC” on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network in 2022.

Within a year of their season airing, the couple decided to part ways, with Monique filing for divorce in April 2023. In July 2023, Monique opened up with People about what it was like reaching the point where she realized she was ready to move on from her marriage.

“If we keep going down this road and we’re bickering at each other and we’re not able to communicate — sometimes not even talking to each other — then how is this going to affect our children?” Monique shared, without diving into detail on the arguments they’d been having. “Because I was thinking like most people, ‘Okay, we’re going to stay together for the kids.’ But that never works because staying together for the kids means that you’re giving them a terrible example of what a relationship should be like.”

