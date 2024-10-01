Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Explains Why She Ended Her Engagement

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Kelly Bensimon set the record straight on why she ended her engagement to businessman Scott Litner.

During a surprise cameo on “Watch What Happens Live” on September 29, 2024, Bensimon confirmed to host Andy Cohen t hat she broke things off with her fiancé of one year “four days” before their scheduled wedding date in June.

Cohen praised Bensimon for saving herself, describing the move as “so strong of you to do.” “You just saved a lot of tumult,” the Bravo host said.

“I did, I did,” the former RHONY star agreed. “First of all, he wouldn’t sign my prenup,” Bensimon, 56, further explained. “As so I’m like, I’m protecting my kids, that’s what I’m doing. I’m a single parent, they’re my forever. And just because I love someone doesn’t mean I’m not gonna make sure they’re safe.”

In June, Bensimon told Us Weekly she was “shocked” by Litner’s refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement. “I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man,” she said at the time.

During a September 2024 appearance on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, Bensimon claimed Litner was under the impression they were just going to combine all of their assets once married. “He was like, ‘We’re not doing this,'” Bensimon said of her former fiance’s reaction to her prenup suggestion. “I’m like, ‘We’re doing what?’ ” So we’re doing, we’re going to combine everything.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, no, no, no, no, we’re not combining anything. That’s not happening.'”

Bensimon called off her wedding to Litner on June 25, just four days before their planned June 29 nuptials. “To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop,” she told People magazine in June.

Bensimon has a net worth of $10 million from her career as a model, author, editor, real estate broker, and TV personality, per Celebrity Net Worth.

She was previously married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 to 2007. The exes share daughters Sea and Teddy.

Kelly Bensimon Confirmed She’s Single 3 Months After Her Breakup

During her WWHL appearance, Cohen asked Bensimon if she’s “available.” “I’m single!” she confirmed.

She previously told Page Six that she was open to “new possibilities” and was “having fun dating.” “I am enjoying myself, I am not hunting,” she said in August.

During her appearance on “Amy and T.J.,” Bensimon admitted, “Dating is just really, really hard.” She added that she is open to dating guys in a wide age range. “I think like mid-60s and like, you know, mid-40s, you know good,” she said. “Like you know, ten years younger, ten years older. I think it’s like a good thing.”

Andy Cohen Once Advised Another Real Housewives Star to Sign a Prenup

Following Bensimon’s appearance on WWHL, fans reacted on social media.

“He wouldn’t sign the prenup big red flag,” one commenter wrote.

“Too bad Andy couldn’t get this prenup absolutely necessary required thru Teresa’s thick skull,” another noted.

The latter comment was in reference to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice. On a 2022 episode of WWHL, Cohen urged Giudice to sign a prenup before her marriage to second husband Luis Ruelas.

When Giudice said she had not signed a prenup with Ruelas and hadn’t even thought about it, Cohen told her, “You have to do a prenup.” The camera shot to an embarrassed Ruelas who was sitting in the audience. Giudice’s daughter Gia chimed in to ask Cohen why her mom would sign a prenup. “Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup?“ the Bravo host fired back.

Fans liked how Cohen approached the subject with Bensimon. “Props to Andy for framing the matter in a way that empowered Kelly 🏆,” one fan wrote.