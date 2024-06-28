‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals ‘Red Flag’ That Led to Broken Engagement

“The Real Housewives of New York City” alumna Kelly Bensimon went public with her engagement to Scott Litner in July 2023, and nearly one year later the model, reality star, and realtor shared that she had called the wedding off. While Bensimon first kept the details to a minimum, telling Page Six, “I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding,” she has since opened up with more details behind their split.

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man. He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup,” Bensimon told Us Weekly in a June 26 interview, confirming that her ex-fiancé’s refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement was “the ultimate red flag” that led to their split.

Kelly Bensimon Took a Family Vacation

Just ahead of her engagement news breaking on June 26, Bensimon shared photos from a family vacation on June 23 alongside her daughters, Sea, 26, and Teddy, 24.

“VACATION| Thank you @sandalsdunnsriver for the beautiful vacation. I love so many things about Jamaica- but the most important is how kind and generous the Jamaican people were to us. One Love. #familyvacation,” Bensimon captioned the post, which included solo shots on the beach. One photo shows that Bensimon was still wearing an engagement ring as well.

Fans took to Bensimon’s comment section, both with their thoughts on her vacation and later with thoughts about her engagement ending.

“Good for you Kelly, I respect your decision, you are a wonderful role model for women. Enjoy your family! <3,” one user wrote.

“Good for you Kelly smart move these men marry you then when there is a divorce they asking for alimony I wish Teresa guidice should have taken notes when that husband leaves he will take her for everything ! She never thought of her girls,” another fan added, referencing “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s decision to not sign a prenup when she married her husband Luis Ruelas in 2022.

“I saw the recent articles and wanted to say how much I admire you for looking out for yourself and being smart even when it is the hard thing to do. Other women should be as wise 💕,” a third fan commented.

Kelly Bensimon Was Planning 2 Weddings

Before calling off her wedding, Bensimon revealed to People in December 2023 that she was preparing to marry Litner in two ceremonies.

“Why have one when you can have two?” Bensimon told the outlet, “So we’re working on setting dates for all of that.” At the time, the outlet confirmed that one of her ceremonies was set for June 22, one day before she posted from vacation with her daughters.

“When this first started I was like, I’m going to be so relaxed about this. I’m going to be like, the coolest bride ever.’ But then I started doing it,” Bensimon added at the time. “At this point, I think I might just become a total brideszilla! I just think I could really wear those shoes well.”

