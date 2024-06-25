Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls Off Her Wedding

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Kelly Bensimon has called off her wedding.

Page Six reported that the former Bravo personality will not be walking down the aisle with her now ex-fiance, Scott Litner. According to the publication, Bensimon ended her engagement less than a week before she planned on saying “I do.”

The mother of two released a statement regarding her recent split. In the statement, she stated she would like to focus on her daughters, Sea Bensimon, 26, and Teddy Bensimon, 23, fathered by her ex-husband Gilles Francis Charles Bensimon.

“I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding,” read Bensimon’s statement.

Kelly Bensimon Discussed Marrying Scott Litner

Bensimon discussed her engagement to Litner during a May 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She shared that she met Litner at a New York Rangers game. She stated that she felt an almost immediate connection to Litner.

“We come from a similar background. So that’s really nice. And he’s just very — he’s a good athlete. He works in finance. He’s very balanced,” said the RHONY alum.

She also discussed being proposed to July 4, 2023. The mother of two shared that he popped the question while they were vacationing in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where she spent some of her childhood. According to Bensimon, Litner proposed to her on a boat.

Bensimon also shared that she was surprised by the proposal. “It was just like very very genuine,” said the former Bravo personality. She clarified that he had been open about wanting to marry her.