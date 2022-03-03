What Kelly Bensimon’s Daughters Look Like Today

Model Kelly Bensimon joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” during the show’s second season, which premiered in 2009. She continued to be a main cast member until the fourth season. The 53-year-old appeared on the show as a guest in “RHONY” season 6 and 7.

Kelly has two daughters, Sea Bensimon, 23, and Thaddeus “Teddy” Bensimon, 21, who she shares with her ex-husband Gilles Francis Charles Bensimon. The former “RHONY” star shared pictures of her children with her Instagram followers on December 24, 2021. The post featured four images. In the first and third pictures, Kelly sat between her two daughters in front of a Christmas tree. Sea and Teddy each held a small dog while smiling brightly. The young women posed together with the dogs for the second and fourth photos.

“Happy hearts ♥️ From my home to your home 🌲 Wishing you a Happy Holidays! ✨,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Kelly and her daughters.

“All 3 of you are beautiful!!! ♥️ Hope you had an amazing Christmas!” wrote one commenter.

“Beautiful Family Kelly!!! Happy Holidays !” added another.

“Are you kidding me…even the dogs are gorgeous!!! Beautiful family,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

According to BravoTV.com, Kelly uploaded an Instagram post on Teddy’s 21st birthday. The upload featured several videos filmed during the 21-year-old’s childhood.

In the caption of the post, uploaded on July 13, 2021, the mother of two asserted that Teddy’s “love of social history and art makes [her] the most fascinating young woman.”

“I can’t wait to see how you explore your 20s. I love your delicious vegan bowls, peanut butter cookies and famous banana coconut cookies- you make dining healthy, and fun. Always remember, you are so pretty the way you are. I love you, Rex , mamabear,” read a portion of the post.

Kelly Bensimon Shared That She Missed Her Daughters in 2019

While speaking to Page Six in February 2019, Kelly shared that she missed Teddy, who was studying at Trinity College, and Sea, who was a University of Mississippi student.

“I wish my kids are going to be home for Valentine’s, but they are both in college and I am an empty nester. I am lonely without them. I miss my girls so much. I mean 20 years of raising girls on your own and then all of a sudden poof — they’re gone! They’re flying the coop,” shared the former “RHONY” star.

Kelly Bensimon Discussed Starring on ‘RHONY’ in September 2021

During a September 2021 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Kelly shared her thoughts about being featured on “RHONY.” She revealed that she enjoyed having guest appearances on the hit Bravo series following her departure after season 4.

“I did a lot of different cameos for many years for like four years, I was on different cameos and it was always fun. It was always fun to film, it was always fun to be there,” stated the former television personality.

The model went on to say that she does not mind talking about her time on “RHONY.”

“It was a big part of my life. It was almost three years of you know, big part of my life. It was like a serious relationship,” quipped Kelly.

