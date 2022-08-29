Former RHONY Star Announces Death in Family

A former “Real Housewives of New York” star has announced the death of her father.

On August 27, 2022, Kelly Bensimon announced that her father has died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Bensimon Says Her Father Was ‘Everything a Man Aspires to Be’ After His Death

“To my father- I’m so grateful to have been your daughter,” she wrote on Instagram. “You are everything a man aspires to be. All of my mother’s siblings, my siblings and I, and my girl’s appreciate everything you have done to raise and nurture incredible humans – who put others first, provide for themselves and others, and sought out higher education. You protected us all from everything by instilling strong values and morals. You will be forever missed. Love, Kelly.”

Several Real Housewives shared their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss Kelly , sending you love and peace,” RHONJ star Margaret Josephs wrote.

Ramona Singer, her former cast member, shared several praying hand emojis.

Another former cast member, Jill Zarin wrote, “Oh Kelly.. im so so sorry my friend. I know how close you were. Loving you… Jill and ally.”

Fans also sent her well-wishes.

“Sending you love Kelly,” a fan wrote.

“I’m so so sorry he was so special sending you lots of love,” someone said.

A fan said, “My Love we are so sorry for your loss but celebrate your Dad’s journey home.”

“Your dad was amazing as was your mother. I am so grateful to be have been around them for years. Sorry for loss. Tough at any age. Sending prayers for you, Tom and Tracey,” someone wrote.

“Oh no Kelly! So sorry love for your loss. Heartbreaking I know too well. Sending you and the girls loads of love and hugs. Xoxo,” a fan said.

Another fan said, “I’m so sorry kelly, may his memory be a blessing and he must have been an amazing man to raise you to who you are.”

“Empathy, love & condolences to you & everyone that loved your wonderful dad,” someone wrote.

Kelly Bensimon Is Rumored to Be Coming Back for RHONY: Legacy Spin-off After Andy Cohen Announced ‘Radical New Plan’

According to several Bravo fan sites, the cast for the new RHONY: Legacy spin-off will include Bensimon.

Along with Bensimon will be Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan, according to Bravo & Cocktails.

Andy Cohen revealed the plans of the two shows to Variety on March 23, 2022, in what the outlet called a “radical new plan” to revive the franchise, which received low ratings for season 13.

According to Cohen, the reboot will come in two parts and “takes into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year.” The plan includes “rebooting and recasting” and then “launching a second RHONY series featuring former stars,” the outlet reported.

Cohen says the “first priority” is to fix RHONY as the fans know it, and that includes adding a more diverse cast.

Bensimon hasn’t been seen on housewives since season 10, in a guest capacity. She hasn’t been a full-time cast member since season 4.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Hired 24/7 Security After Cyberbully Attack